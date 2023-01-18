Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Planning to spend your weekend relaxing watching playoff football, your plans will be sorely disrupted when your washing machine breaks down. Instead of watching Patrick Mahomes, you’ll instead be forced to watch YouTube videos of people pulling clogs out of washer tubes. Go ahead and drink a beer or two. You’ve earned them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.