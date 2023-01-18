Planning to spend your weekend relaxing watching playoff football, your plans will be sorely disrupted when your washing machine breaks down. Instead of watching Patrick Mahomes, you’ll instead be forced to watch YouTube videos of people pulling clogs out of washer tubes. Go ahead and drink a beer or two. You’ve earned them.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
After your significant other comes down sick, you decide to grab them a drink from Starbucks to help cure their ailments. Confused about what the hell the difference is between a grande and a venti, you mistakenly order the exact opposite of what they want, only making things worse. You’d better just stick to flowers and chocolates from this point on.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Now on your fourth King Cake since Mardi Gras season opened, you’ve decided to put the “fat” in Fat Tuesday. You’ll sweat it off during Lent, you tell the terrified onlookers at Rouses as you become large enough to stand-in for the Dauphin Island ferry.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You decide to light a candle for Tom Brady. The poor soul lost in the first round of the playoffs, he’s divorced and some fans are starting to say it’s time for him to retire (again). Then you realize he made $75 million last year and he’ll meet other models and you blow out the candle.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
After watching “Antiques Roadshow” you head to the closest flea market in search of treasure. You buy a painting you love for $5, thinking it’s value is much greater. You have it appraised and discover it carries a $4 value. You start watching “The Love Boat” reruns instead.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Seeking to surprise your wife, you plan a weekend trip to New Orleans, complete with a reservation at her favorite restaurant. Before you can reveal the plans she excitedly tells you she just purchased tickets for a rodeo in Atmore for the same weekend. Giddy-up.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Looking to get in better shape you buy a membership at a local gym that has all the amenities. You find you really like the walking track, but like sitting at the smoothie bar even more. At the end of the first month, you’ve gained 8 pounds. Nice work.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
You hate yourself, not because you dislike Tom Cruise, that part’s just fine, but you hate that you really like “Top Gun: Maverick,” a movie you were forced to watch at your spouse’s insistence. Now your spouse is planning a “Mission Impossible” movie binge and you wonder if your marriage will survive.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You decide to be honest with yourself and others and to support your desire to receive as much money as possible by producing the least amount of work, you start a GoFundMe page that explains you simply want people to donate so you can play golf and drink beer. You receive $22,000 in a week, with John Daly contributing $5,000. Your life is complete.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
The books in your to-be-read pile will be waiting for you in a circle when you get home from work this week. An argument like the one in “Death of a Salesman” would commence, but you haven’t read it yet because you keep buying more books.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
For the first time since you graduated from college, your alma mater has been relentlessly hitting you up for a donation. You can’t believe that after handing over tens of thousands of dollars they’re still after your money. Out of spite, you’ll mail them an envelope filled with pennies and count it as your donation for the next decade.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You purchase tickets to Jazz Fest for both weekends and realize your favorite cousin is getting married the first weekend. You aren’t in the wedding party, just got sent an invitation, so it appears Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, the Steve Miller Band and Kenny Loggins outweigh any family obligations. You’ll send a gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.