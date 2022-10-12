Libra (9/23-10/22)
The relief you feel after your 5-year-old car battery was easily replaced before work is mixed with mourning. You realize the box full of corroded, spent acid was as good a friend as any in your life, and have a “Furious 7” moment as you drive away from the auto parts store.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You changed the autopay settings on your bills to hit your account all at once at the end of the month, so you can consolidate your four regular crying and teeth-gnashing sessions into one hours-long event. If you sell tickets and call it a one-man show, you might make rent in November.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
The forthcoming “Downton Abbey” exhibit inspired you to curate a similar showing of clothes from your “teenage dirtbag” years, like the kids tweet about on that TickTack app. You submit this period in your life is just as transformational as the years before and after World War I, and recommend it be commemorated for posterity.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
With the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee on the horizon, you’ll find yourself locked into a friendly wager with your Uncle Louie who lives in a cabin in the Smokies. If the Crimson Tide wins, you get a weekend vacation with the cabin all to yourself. If the Volunteers scratch out a victory, you have to host Uncle Louie and tend to his five cats while he soaks up the sun at Dauphin Island. The stakes have never been higher.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
“The Rings of Power” series has plucked the strings of your inspiration and you will attempt to create your own fantasy world as J.R.R. Tolkien did. Three weeks into your endeavor you’ll trash all of your work when you realize you’ve simply ripped off the plot of “Breaking Bad” and replaced the characters with elves and hobbits. “Walter the White” was your sage archetype and “Jesse Pinkytoe” was the brave halfling hero. Your story detailed their journey in search of a “meth-ical” blue crystal ring.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your teenager will inform you that you are violating minority rights after refusing to let them attend a party after hours. You’ll be perplexed by what she means. She’ll go on to argue “minors” have rights too, and you cannot dictate every detail of their life. Instead of simply staying home, you’ll make her study a dictionary.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Familywide intervention will be held concerning your tendency to get into verbal fights with nurses, post office clerks and DMV officials. You’ll argue these workers always have a god complex and don’t believe they have to be kind or courteous. The comments will not go over well with your family and siblings who incidentally work in each of the aforementioned fields.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You’ll return home from work one day to notice a flier stuck on your apartment door advertising a “Community Trunk or Treat.” It entices you to set up your own booth in the back of your car. While you’ll gladly participate, you struggle with what candy to give out. Do you opt for the bite-sized bars that will be less popular? Or will you elect to go with the full-sized ones, which will undoubtedly keep your neighbors’ kids awake for hours on end, making you the most hated neighbor around? Only time will tell.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You’ll have a decision to make in the coming days. While choosing what to eat for dinner, your significant other will adamantly suggest seafood. But after you just spent the previous weekend at the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores, just the thought of seafood is enough to make you double over. You counter with Italian food, which they accept, only to be disappointed when they order the lobster risotto.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
A friend from college will contact you in the coming weeks and ask you to be in their wedding this spring. When you ask why the occasion is scheduled for a Friday night, they will respond that their betrothed’s college spring break is the week after, and they want to make the most of it before midterms.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Inspiration will hit you over the head soon and tell you to dress up for Halloween as the hummus you bought at the grocery store many weeks ago and forgot about, opting for handfuls of shredded cheese straight from the bag every night instead. The least you could do now would be to have a scoop. But that Colby-Jack blend next to it beckons every time.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Your generosity will be tested this week. As you wait in the drive-thru line for your dinner, you’ll go to pay for your food when the cashier tells you the person in front of you paid for it. Feeling like passing the generosity along, you’ll decide to pay for the meal for the car behind you. However, you’ll be in for a shock when the total comes out to just over $25 compared to your $7 meal. Having already received your free meal, you’ll speed off.
