Pisces (2/19-3/20)
As a high school baseball umpire in need of cataract surgery you’ll be pleased the Mobile County Public School System came to an agreement on your pay, even if it’s for less than you wanted. Now you only have to worry about parents jeering at you from the stands after every blown call.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
An argument over the status of a college basketball player will almost tear you and your best friend apart. A normally level-headed individual who believes in innocence until proven guilty will waste no time arguing the best player on your favorite team should never touch a basketball again for something the baller hasn’t been charged over. Sometimes it’s easier to cut and run than play defense.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
When a competing Italian restaurant closes its door to the grief of many in the public, you’re quick to remind them your Italian restaurant is still open and serves better meatballs than the other one. While fans timidly acknowledge the status of your superior balls, nostalgia will condition them to still miss what they stopped caring about years ago.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You’ll bring doughnuts into the office as a nice gesture toward your co-workers, but immediately regret it. Susan in communications will take all the chocolate glazed, while Charley in shipping and receiving will destroy your beloved maple crullers. Sad and pouty after being left just a couple plain glazed, you’ll solemnly swear to never do a nice thing again.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
At a loss for what your child will actually eat, you let them have a free-for-all in the pantry to fend for themselves. They later emerge with pickle/peanut butter/jelly sandwiches, mayonnaise/pretzel bites on strawberries, and leftover steak dunked in yogurt. You’ll find it hard to care about how comfortable you are finally sitting down to relax.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
After vowing never to take another five-hour weekend camping trip again, you’ll inevitably find yourself behind the wheel, hauling the family down the interstate when inspiration hits. Imagine their surprise when you pitch the family tent in the men’s room at Bucee’s.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Since Mardi Gras ended, your diet has consisted of nothing but MoonPies, Oatmeal Creme Pies and salted peanuts. Feeling your body turning on you as a result, you swear off the stuff from here on out. That is until your neighbor offers you their entire haul from the parades and you find yourself unable to turn down that irresistible marshmallow nectar, leaving you back at square one.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
After getting rooked on a deal you made on Facebook Marketplace, you decide to start haggling everywhere you go to up your bargaining skills. You’ll opt to begin at Publix where you attempt to haggle with the teenager running the register about the price of kumquats. Not only are you unsuccessful, but you’re banned from the location.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
With baseball spring training finally here, you’ll try to convince your spouse to spend your delayed honeymoon in North Port, Florida, watching the Atlanta Braves get the team into shape. You argue she can spend her days at the beach as you bask in the sun watching homer after homer. While a noble quest, you’re shot down in record time.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Your musical chops will be put to the test this week. A friend recently discovered their old “Rock Band” video games and invited you over for a jam session. Hoping to be put on vocals and show the world the singing voice only your shampoo bottles hear, you’ll be relegated to drums. You’ll force the band to break up the next day citing “irreconcilable creative differences.”
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
With your mother in town to visit, you hastily have to hide all of the liquor in your house as she believes it’s a sin to drink. You got the beer, vodka and tequila out of sight, but you forgot the wine you swear you use only to cook with. Prepare to receive an earful.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Dr. Zodiac has good news and bad news for your upcoming weekend. The bad news is your washing machine has decided to stop draining properly, leaving your clothes soaked. The good news is you can now call yourself a professional fixer of 2008 Whirlpool machines after you took the entire thing apart only to find a sock clogging the hose.
