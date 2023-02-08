Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Keep your head on a swivel this Mardi Gras season. While going for a Crichton Leprechaun necklace, you turn only to be clocked in the head with a full box of honey buns. You’ll be in the concussion protocol for a few days afterward.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your addiction to King Cake will reach an all-time low. Desperate for a taste after buying out every supermarket and bakery in a 30-mile radius, you resort to swiping an entire cake from your church's Sunday luncheon. Realizing you may have a problem, you’ll confess to your priest, but only after you’ve devoured the entire cake.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
With your friends in town for the weekend, you make plans to show them all the amazing things Mobile has to offer. Originally planning to spend an entire day perusing downtown, you’ll be forced to spend the day endlessly waiting in traffic on Airport Boulevard instead. But hey, at least they got to check out your local Publix from the car!
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Your decision to tailgate before the Senior Bowl will have dire consequences. After knocking back one beer too many, you linger at the game in the sun for a little too long, leaving half of your face beet red and the other half perfectly normal.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Needing a day away from work and other home responsibilities, you’ll get yourself a nice room at the Riverview Plaza Hotel overlooking the bay to relax. But after a mixup at the front desk, your river view room was given to someone else, leaving you with a third-floor room next to the elevator overlooking the traffic on Royal Street.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You realized recently you aren’t as young as you feel. When attending the Nelly concert downtown you really felt old when everyone decided to use the flashlight feature on their cell phones and wave them in unison, and there you stood, holding your flip phone, simply waving your arms.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Once again you make plans to watch the Super Bowl by yourself, so you get a hotel room downtown. You have sworn off going to Super Bowl parties because your friends’ only focus and conversations are aimed at the commercials and halftime show, not the actual Super Bowl. Stand proud, soldier.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Looking to get out of town for a couple of days but mindful of your budget, you tell your spouse you have a great getaway trip planned. All you will say is to pack for a camping adventure. The excitement ends for your spouse when you pull the small camper into the Buc-ee’s parking lot off I-10 and exclaim, “Surprise! Welcome home for the next three days.”
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Your plan to get in better shape goes a little awry when, after purchasing what a friend tells you are the perfect jogging/walking shoes for $200, you revel in their comfort and quickly find yourself having walked a mile your first day. But you’re out of shape, so you call Uber to get you back home. The shoes are great; you, not so much.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You shop online to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your wife but get distracted and on Feb. 14 FedEx is set to deliver a new set of men’s golf clubs. Your wife will receive a gift card to Lowe’s for the third consecutive year. She is expected to give you divorce papers to mark the occasion.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You are arrested on trespassing and harassment charges when you accost the 9-year-old who lives next door because the little Girl Scout no longer has any boxes of Tagalongs to sell. You yell at her from the front porch of her parents’ home, accusing her of “addicting you” and then cutting off your supply.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Talk about a misunderstanding, you arrived at Hancock Whitney Stadium last Saturday expecting to see several former players now 50 years old and older, playing a flag football game. You were obviously surprised to discover this was a different kind of Senior Bowl.
