Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Gemini (5/21-6/21)

Reading about the submarine that got stranded on the way to the Titanic, you decide to recommission the USS Drum to save them. Fire an 80-year-old torpedo to pop the thing open, and scoop up the survivors before those ship-sinking orcas arrive. Sign the movie rights over to Michael Bay, and you’ll have the next big summer blockbuster!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.