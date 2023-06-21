Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Reading about the submarine that got stranded on the way to the Titanic, you decide to recommission the USS Drum to save them. Fire an 80-year-old torpedo to pop the thing open, and scoop up the survivors before those ship-sinking orcas arrive. Sign the movie rights over to Michael Bay, and you’ll have the next big summer blockbuster!
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Concerns about your competence will emerge again this week. Rather than pay money to wash your car, you now pull the soap out every time it rains and lather your vehicle up to a pearly sheen. So what if you run a few suds through your hair and pits while you’re out there? Why not multitask?
Leo (7/23-8/22)
A foodie frenzy has erupted with news of Osman’s Restaurant going up for sale. Learning that Osman himself will teach you his deepest culinary secrets if you are the lucky buyer, you throw on your apron and make an offer. Unfortunately, they quickly realize your name is not actually Gordon Ramsay and you can’t fry an egg to save your life, let alone pound a quality schnitzel.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Prepare for a chuckle as Alabama legislators (in honor of Hurricane Season) take a leaf out of the Trump playbook, using a Sharpie to redraw official maps to gerrymander all seven districts into strong Democratic seats — just like it used to be. The maps resemble a scribbled page by a 3-year-old.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Friday night lights will soon multiply on East Dublin Street, as the glow from Ladd-Peebles and now a new Williamson football field will compete for greater glory. You won’t personally mind it as long as you can jump between venues during halftime to catch the marching bands at both games.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Your next vehicle will be a retired Ride the Ducks semi-aquatic cruiser, with the ability to glide over asphalt and white caps with ease. It’s the perfect transport for these Mobile Bay summers. You can navigate Government Street after an afternoon shower and sail past traffic on the Bayway by flipping a switch. History repeats itself, reader.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
The Mobile County Commission turns its budget shortage for new water amenities into an aquatic innovation. Instead of competition-grade swimming lanes, Government Plaza becomes the ultimate indoor water park. Judges and Mayor Stimpson will now have the convenience of slip-and-sliding in robes and suits all the way to the parking lot. No more fighting for an elevator!
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Some 40 years after your last involvement with a garage band that featured songs by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and The Who, you run an ad seeking other musicians to form a band under the name “Potential Spam” that will feature songs by one-hit wonders over the years. The ad goes unanswered, along with your dream.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Stealing inspiration from the folks who came up with the idea to sell certificates in which you can name a star after yourself or others, you promote a similar scam, er, promotion, inviting people (for a nominal fee, of course) to name a streetlight in their honor. The business really takes off when you add clouds to the mix.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
To fill what you view as a void in the local social calendar, you decide to hold an Artwalk in your garage every Friday of the year when it is not being held downtown. It fails to draw big crowds when it is discovered the “art” is stick-figure drawings by your 5-year-old nephew and the “entertainment” aspect is a Barry Manilow greatest hits CD played over and over via the speaker in your car.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You decide to begin an online weather forecasting service serving the Mobile area. You post the following forecast on your page — “Hot, sometimes very hot, with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day” — for today, then set it to be repeated on the site each day through the end of September. You later receive notice you have been nominated as Meteorologist of the Year.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Sensing the country needs your brand of politics, you announce your candidacy for president of the United States. To get in the swing of things, you call for a ban on comic books and take files from your workplace home where you “declassify” them and store them in your bathroom.
