It didn’t take long for WKRG-TV executives to make the rather obvious choice of elevating Simone Eli to sports director/anchor after it was announced a couple of weeks ago that Randy Patrick was leaving the station after 43 years.
The announcement of Eli’s promotion was made Monday in a press release from the CBS affiliate. WKRG President and General Manager Jesse Grear lauded Eli as the ideal choice to lead the station’s news coverage going forward.
“Simone is the perfect candidate to step into the sports director slot,” Grear said in the release. “She has larger market sports experience and was a college athlete herself, so she understands the athletes and coaches and knows what viewers want to hear about when reporting. We’re delighted she’s here and can step right into the role.”
Eli started her television career at WALA-TV in Mobile, where she also held the position of sports director. Eli was an anchor and reporter at CBS 42 in Birmingham for five years before coming back to Mobile to join WKRG two years ago.
“I’m excited and humbled about this next step in my career and joining the weekday evening desk with some of the best in broadcasting!” Eli said in a statement. “I am very grateful to WKRG for the opportunity to lead our sports team and coverage. Over the last decade, Alabama has become my home, and my family and I look forward to many years ahead in Mobile. This chapter also comes with a bittersweet side as my good friend and colleague Randy Patrick leaves WKRG for a new chapter in his life. Randy has held this chair for more than 30 years, and it has been a true pleasure being by his side for the last two.”
Patrick made his final broadcast for the station Friday, Jan. 13, after not having his contract renewed. He worked for WKRG for 43 years, 31 of them as sports director. Patrick has said he hopes to continue his broadcast career.
Eli is originally from Genoa, Ohio, and attended Bowling Green State University, where she played basketball while earning her Master’s of Education in Sports Administration and Bachelor of Science in Journalism.
Eli will be working on-air alongside Anchors Rose Ann Haven, Peter Albrecht and Cherish Lombard as well as Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.
