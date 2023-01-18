Simone Eli

It didn’t take long for WKRG-TV executives to make the rather obvious choice of elevating Simone Eli to sports director/anchor after it was announced a couple of weeks ago that Randy Patrick was leaving the station after 43 years. 

The announcement of Eli’s promotion was made Monday in a press release from the CBS affiliate. WKRG President and General Manager Jesse Grear lauded Eli as the ideal choice to lead the station’s news coverage going forward. 

