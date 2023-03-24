Through a criminal investigation, rotating operations managers and several off-the-wall, chaotic meetings, residents of Chickasaw can only watch the dysfunction of the neighboring city’s utility that controls their drinking water.
Long-time Chickasaw City Councilman Adam Bourne said the Chickasaw City Council has tried several times to break away from the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) but has had no luck. The latest attempt to free the city’s tap water from PWWSB control involves saving about $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money in an attempt to buy back the infrastructure under the streets, Bourne said. So far, the city hasn’t gotten the answer it wants.
“The offer has been made, but we haven’t got a favorable response from them,” Bourne said.
In fact, he said, the city is waiting to hear back from PWWSB on its proposal before moving ahead with other ideas for the money related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Bourne said $1 million doesn’t seem like much for all of the city’s underground drinking water infrastructure, given its age and the number of repairs the city will need to do once it gains control, Bourne believes it’s a good price.
“We’re pretty hopeful that would happen,” he said.
Without purchasing the infrastructure under the streets, Chickasaw is stuck with rising water rates and other byproducts of the dysfunction on display on a monthly basis because PWWSB owns the infrastructure, Bourne said.
“The issue is they own the infrastructure under our city for water,” he said. “If it weren’t for that, it would come down to just hooking up to MAWSS [the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System].”
On the council since 2006, Bourne said he has been “heavily involved” in two different attempts by voters in the area to allow MAWSS to take over. In one attempt, the referendum was ruled illegal and in the other, successful attempt, MAWSS refused to take over Prichard Water after board members of the smaller utility approved a multimillion-dollar contract with a management company. That vote is now called a “poison pill” by PWWSB customers.
Chickasaw councilors try to stay on top of what’s happening over at PWWSB, Bourne said. One member even goes to the meetings regularly, Bourne said, but admits he doesn’t get much out of the attendance.
Despite concerns issues with aging infrastructure and a bickering board could turn Prichard into the next Flint, Michigan or Jackson, Mississippi, Bourne isn’t concerned about the safety of the water just yet.
“It does appear the water is safe to drink,” he said. “ADEM [the Alabama Department of Environmental Management] has tested it.”
However, like Prichard residents who have dealt with higher than normal rates for water usage, Bourne said those living in Chickasaw that as well. He blames aging infrastructure and water loss, in part, for the high bills.
“We have complaints our rates are higher than others,” he said.
PWWSB purchases its water from MAWSS but loses an estimated 67 percent of the water it buys due to leaks in the system caused by age.
Representation
Chickasaw officials are in favor of having at least one member of PWWSB be from the city. Right now, all five members of the Prichard Water Board are appointed by the Prichard City Council.
Bourne said he’s reached out to PWWSB leadership about changing its bylaws to allow a Chickasaw resident to serve.
“I have reached out to board representation on that and it’s always been a strong ‘no’ answer on that,” he said. “I’m in favor of letting a resident serve.”
Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead agrees with Bourne on letting a resident serve.
“It’s always preferable to have a voice in anything you do,” he said. “Fees and decisions being made without representation is never good in our country.”
Despite not having a voice on the board, Broadhead said residents’ concerns about the drinking water are relayed to PWWSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg. However, having no control over the day-to-day operations of the board, while watching the ongoing turmoil in the neighboring city utility, has been “concerning,” he said.
“It has been concerning as a city leader and an individual customer,” Broadhead said. “It has been concerning.”
In addition to other attempts to separate from Prichard Water, Broadhead said previous mayoral administrations had filed lawsuits against PWWSB, but those have been unsuccessful.
While the drinking water is at the mercy of an entity the city has no control over, Chickasaw does control its own sewer infrastructure, Broadhead said.
Chickasaw Councilor Kendall Stewart admitted he’s not as well versed as others on the situation, but said “it would make sense” for the city to have a representative on PWWSB.
“I don’t know if it’ll happen,” he said. “It would be nice to have a voice on that board for obvious reasons.”
Like other officials, Stewart noted Prichard Water’s aging infrastructure as a cause of some of the problems for the utility.
