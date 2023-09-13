I’d love to say the anger is surprising, but it isn’t. I’ve heard all the excuse-making for the past 20 years, from friends, strangers and even family. It’s nothing new.
Growing up Catholic, having attended a mix of parochial and public schools, then attending Jesuit institutions for my undergraduate and master’s degrees, and sending my kids through 12 years of Catholic school, I think I’m qualified to discuss some positives and negatives of the church. But, Lord knows, many Catholics aren’t interested in the latter of those.
When the lid blew off the sickening culture of sex abuse by so-called men of God in the early 2000s, it was a shock to the system for many of us. Yes, there’d always been the jokes about altar boys and priests, but my own experiences with the Catholic clergy had always been extremely positive and not even slightly creepy. The Irish priests in our parish were nice guys who provided spiritual direction. The Jesuits taught me how to think more deeply and to question the status quo, even if it flew in the face of accepted religious beliefs. So the revelation that sexual abuse of children was really something happening across the church was hard to accept.
But it’s a fact, not an opinion. While certainly they represented a small percentage of the clergy, these perverted priests did unspeakable things to many young people, using their status as spiritual leaders to earn trust and then use it against them. It’s a sick truth about humanity that some adults will take sexual advantage of trusted organizations to abuse children. It’s true of the Boy Scouts, churches, schools, sports teams and even families. I’m not sure anyone will ever be able to eradicate these predators.
The sickness of thought required for someone to do such horrific things to children, whether very young or finding their way through adolescence, is so foreign to the vast majority of us that it simply doesn’t register as a possible consideration. Maybe that’s why the news of it actually taking place within an organization we put so much of ourselves into is easily rejected by caring, thoughtful people. Accepting what has happened shakes the very foundations of their beliefs, so it’s easier to say “it’s just a few bad apples” and “it happens in other churches, too.”
That’s what allowed such sinful, ungodly behavior to go on for so long right under the noses of faithful followers of Christ.
What was a bigger blow, though, than finding out there had been widespread abuse in many communities across the world, was that the church knew about it. It was allowed to continue happening, and that knowledge went all the way to the top. In fact, some of the church’s highest-ranking officials were themselves abusers who were promoted rather than being thrown out.
Bishops moved known abusers from parish to parish in hopes these men who had a taste for children would somehow control themselves in a new environment. Our own former Archbishop Oscar Lipscomb was — by his own admission — guilty of doing this. How many times, we’ll probably never know, but in at least one instance he stood before a congregation and told them he’d sent an abuser to their parish six years earlier. He also told them he had been aware of previous incidents with Fr. Alex Sherlock, but he’d been assured the priest wasn’t really a pedophile and that he would behave himself.
Lipscomb decided it was OK to risk the ruination of other people’s children versus getting rid of one pedophile priest. Oops, the archbishop was wrong, but it hardly seemed to matter to him. His own thought process about such matters was so twisted that he publicly took exception to new Vatican rules requiring the removal of priests following just one credible report of abuse. Lipscomb was quoted as saying “recidivism isn’t a given” and arguing local bishops should be given the flexibility to investigate the situations themselves. However, his track record as a pedophile detector wasn’t anything to brag about.
In this Archdiocese, McGill-Toolen High School has been something of a hunting ground for abusers over the years. Brother Nicholas “Vic” Bendillo had his way there for 40 years, abusing God-knows-how-many students. Even if you just go by the official list of abusive priests released by the Archdiocese a few years ago and cross-reference it with known complaints, it’s clear there were times the school had multiple pedophiles active simultaneously.
I realize for some, recounting this history comes off as “picking on McT.” I hear it from some people or read it on message boards. There are also the anonymous emails telling us to stop writing about Fr. Alex Crow and what’s happening right now because it’s “hurting the church.” Just as in the past, these people simply want to recite the “bad apple” defense and claim Crow, 30, ran off with an 18-year-old who was old enough to make her own decisions.
They simply do not want to listen to the complaints of parents whose children have endured psychological trauma as the result of Crow’s bizarre theology. These people, once again, want to write off the accusations of parents who say they warned school and diocesan officials about their new “Trad” priest, but were ignored. They’ll even ignore reports from law enforcement saying Crow was told by Archbishop Thomas Rodi’s office to stay away from a female student earlier this year, but was allowed to continue attending events and trips with students.
Where does the buck stop at McGill-Toolen? The same president has run the school for 34 years but takes no responsibility for these things. In 1998, they just quietly sent Brother Vic away after yet another abuse report, although the school apparently never reported it to law enforcement. In 2023, the school is trying to say Crow really didn’t work there, despite teaching in classes and reportedly having carte blanche to pull students out of class.
I know there are some people who are angry about the coverage of this story who just want it to go away. But abuse is never going to go away if nobody ever answers for it. As Catholics, we’re taught confession is good for the soul. The church should practice what it preaches.
