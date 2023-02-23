Gulf Coast Challenge officials have announced the 2023 football game, which annually pits Historically Black Colleges and Universities at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, will be played on Oct. 7. Kickoff for the game, which will once again match Jackson State against Alabama A&M, is set for 4 p.m.
The two teams met in the game last season, with Jackson State claiming a 27-13 victory after falling behind 10-7 in the first period. The Tigers, then led by head coach Deion Sanders, now head coach at Colorado, went on to post a 12-1 record. The Tigers’ only loss came in a 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, JSU’s final game of the year. After the Celebration Bowl, T.C. Taylor, who had been the team’s tight ends coach and is a former JSU quarterback and wide receiver, took over as head coach.
Alabama A&M finished last season with a 4-7 record under head coach Connell Maynor.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
