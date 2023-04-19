South Alabama football

It did not have a lot of fanfare, but then again, it didn’t have the bad weather that was predicted either. Spring practice ended for the South Alabama football team last Saturday with a more than one-hour spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, but the 2023 team won’t be taking much of a break as it prepares for the upcoming season.

This will be a year of big expectations for the Jaguars, who are coming off a 10-3 season and a New Orleans Bowl berth. Expectations are lifted because of last season’s success and the fact South Alabama returns more than 20 starters from last year’s team including offense, defense and special teams. Head coach Kane Wommack and his staff have also been busy working the transfer portal, bringing in players to help fill gaps and shore up the depth chart. The transfer portal opened again last Saturday and the coaching staff is evaluating where the roster stands at the end of spring drills and will likely look to the portal to add a few other players to the team before fall practice begins.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

