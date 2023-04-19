It did not have a lot of fanfare, but then again, it didn’t have the bad weather that was predicted either. Spring practice ended for the South Alabama football team last Saturday with a more than one-hour spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, but the 2023 team won’t be taking much of a break as it prepares for the upcoming season.
This will be a year of big expectations for the Jaguars, who are coming off a 10-3 season and a New Orleans Bowl berth. Expectations are lifted because of last season’s success and the fact South Alabama returns more than 20 starters from last year’s team including offense, defense and special teams. Head coach Kane Wommack and his staff have also been busy working the transfer portal, bringing in players to help fill gaps and shore up the depth chart. The transfer portal opened again last Saturday and the coaching staff is evaluating where the roster stands at the end of spring drills and will likely look to the portal to add a few other players to the team before fall practice begins.
The biggest takeaway from Saturday’s spring game and spring practice in general is the confidence of the Jags’ players and coaches as they move toward summer workouts and get ready for Tulane, the Jags’ first opponent on Sept. 2.
“I thought this was a really great spring,” Wommack said. “We’ve got so many returning starters and a number of experienced guys that I thought took steps forward for all phases — offense, defense — special teams had a really great spring. Then you’ve got some younger guys that got opportunities in large part because of guys coming off season-ending surgery, particularly on defense that I thought some of those guys are really going to help us going into the 2023 season, so that’s exciting.
“We talk about just cranking the dial forward at each individual position — coach, player, support staff — and I think everybody has moved the dial forward for their respective roles. And if we take those individual performances and put that as a collection together I think we’re in a better position in 2023 going into this summer.”
Asked which areas he feels showed the biggest improvement in the spring, Wommack was quick to point out a couple of areas.
“I think our defensive line continues to shine,” he said. “You’ve got some really impressive players there with Bubba [Wy’Kevious] Thomas. Jamie Sheriff is a very experienced player from a pass-rush standpoint. I think we’re seeing more and more from both the inside and the outside. Charles Coleman, Jamall Hickbottom had a tremendous spring. I remember recruiting Jamall as an outside linebacker in what feels like six years ago, seven years ago, and now he’s a 305-pound defensive tackle that is really operating at a high level, so I’m really excited about that group.
“I thought our corners took a huge step forward this spring, which was really encouraging to see. And then offensively our running backs are impressive and they’ve got skill sets that we can utilize in a lot of different ways, along with our tight ends who took a huge step forward in terms of establishing the run game. Those guys, the ones like Brandon Crum and Hop [Jacob Hopper] that have done a great job blocking, I thought they opened themselves up in the passing game a little bit. And then Lincoln [Sefcik] and D.J. [Thomas-Jones] who have always been offensive weapons and threats with the ball in their hands, but I thought they took a step forward in terms of our run production. It’s really encouraging to see that.”
Wommack said the preparation doesn’t end with the spring game and players will step right into offseason workouts. Many players will remain in Mobile during the summer to work out at the football facility, including those who are still going through rehab following postseason surgeries.
“It was a great spring,” safety Keith Gallmon said. “There were a lot of things to build on and I feel like our team really came together and was able to build a lot of chemistry this spring. Just filling in holes and seeing how different people move, it’s been good. We’ll be happy to have our guys back that are hurt right now, too, later on, so we’ve been doing good.
“I feel like the program made a huge jump. Our confidence and everything, our confidence in our scheme and guys’ maturity levels just came [forward] a lot over the past year and I feel like everybody’s grown up and knows the job that we have to get done and everybody’s on a mission right now. We’re just trying to get ready for the fall.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.