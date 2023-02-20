Mobile’s AJ McCarron led his St. Louis Battlehawks team on a fourth-quarter comeback Sunday in his XFL debut, leading the Battlehawks to an 18-15 win over the San Antonio Brahmas.
The Battlehawks, who had gained less than 70 total yards in the first three quarters, found their offensive rhythm in the final period and, taking advantage of a couple of different rules being employed by the XFL, picked up the victory.
The Battlehawks trailed 15-3 with just 3:02 left to play when McCarron, the former St. Paul’s and Alabama standout, directed St. Louis on its first touchdown drive, hitting Hakeen Butler with a 23-yard scoring pass with 1:25 left to play, making the score 15-9. The XFL offers teams a chance to run a play for one points, two points or three points following a touchdowns, and the Battlehawks chose to go for three. It was successful when McCarron hit Austin Proehl with a pass, making the score 15-12.
Another XFL rule allows teams trailing in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes the opportunity to run a fourth down-and-15 play from its own 25 yard line instead of kicking off, and if successful the team maintains possession. St. Louis chose that option and McCarron hit Proehl with a 22-yard pass.
The Battlehawks continued to drive down the field and McCarron delivered a 14-yard strike between defenders to Proehl in the end zone with 16 seconds to play for the touchdown. The one-point extra-point try failed. After kicking off to San Antonio, the Battlehawks got a sack that ended the game.
McCarron finished the game connecting on 18 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Former South Alabama running back Kareem Walker also played for the Battlehawks. He had two carries for 1 yard in Sunday’s game.
In another XFL season debut, former Gulf Shores and Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers led his Houston Roughnecks team to a 33-12 victory over the Orlando Guardians on Saturday. Silvers was 26 of 42 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
This week, St. Louis plays on the road against the Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by FX. On Sunday, Houston will entertain the Arlington Renegades at 6 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
