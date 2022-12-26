The Alabama Sports Writers Association has announced its finalists for its Back and the Year and Lineman of the Year awards, with the winners set to be revealed in a January banquet in Montgomery.
Three finalists were selected in both categories for all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) classifications as well as for the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
The ASWA’s annual Mr. Football award will be presented to one of the Back of the Year or Lineman of the Year winners. The announcement of all the winners, including Mr. Football, will take place at the ASWA Mr. Football banquet on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. The banquet is sponsored by Alfa Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA).
Among the finalists are four players from the Lagniappe coverage area — Class 6A Back of the Year finalist Ryan Williams of Saraland, Class 5A Back of the Year Finalist Cole Blaylock of UMS-Wright, Class 3A Lineman of the Year finalist Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian and Class 3A Lineman of the Year finalist Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian.
Blaylock and Thomas have signed to play at South Alabama and Williams and Dixon, both underclassmen, are committed to Alabama.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.