First-year Bayside Academy heads coach Barrett Trotter didn’t try to hide his excitement as he called his team together for a postgame talk following Thursday night’s 27-21 Class 4A, Region 1 victory over St. Michael at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.
“In case you don’t know,” he shouted, “we don’t quit.”
In this particular case, he was most certainly correct. Trailing 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the Admirals scored a pair of touchdowns to knot the game at 21-all and send the matchup into overtime.
The Cardinals were on offense first in the extra period and did not score, a fourth-down pass missing it’s mark in the end zone. Bayside took its possession at the 10 yard line, moved back a bit, but on a third-down play Teague Broadhead found an opening in the St. Michael defense and pushed his way into the end zone on a 12-yard, game-winning touchdown run.
“I’m proud of our kids the way they fought,” Trotter said later. “Twenty-one to seven didn’t feel good, especially that play right before the half — out of position, tipped ball, they made a heck of a play. It thankfully didn’t break us. We stayed strong and kept fighting the entire game, fought our way back.”
“That play right before the half” changed the trajectory of the game, at least until the final minutes. St. Michael scored a touchdown on a Gunner Rivers 35-yard pass to Tucker Tomlinson that was deflected by a Bayside defender, only to find its way to Tomlinson’s grasp in the end zone with 11.8 seconds left in the half for a 14-7 Cardinals lead.
With just 20.9 seconds remaining in the half Brady Zdyb scored on a 2-yard run that had tied the game at 7-7. A personal foul penalty on the touchdown was assessed on the kickoff and St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers used the advantage to call an onside kick, which worked to perfection, setting up the go-ahead score.
St. Michael came out in the second half with Zdyb adding another scoring run, this one covering one yard, to make it 21-7. The Cardinals clearly owned the lead, the game’s momentum and soaring confidence.
But Bayside, which had taken a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 16-yard run by Damien Tate, buckled down defensively and started moving the football on offense. A 33-yard scoring play on a shovel pass from quarterback Sammy Dunn to Tait Moore made it 21-14 with 8:57 to play. With 2:20 to go in regulation, Dunn threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Bo Anderson and the game was tied.
St. Michael appeared to be making a late drive to retake the lead, using a facemask penalty against Bayside to get deep inside the Admirals’ territory. But with 20.1 seconds left A St. Michael fumble was recovered by Bayside at the 11, ending the threat and setting up the overtime period.
The win puts Bayside at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 1 play. St. Michael fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region games.
“It’s the only way to go undefeated,” Trotter said when asked about the 3-0 start.
Philip Rivers said, “We scored 21 unanswered (points) and then we just fizzled out offensively. Until the last drive. I don’t know if he had the first down or not but he was down there close (on the fumble play), and we’re going to be center of the field and a play or two or at least a field goal to win it.
“But it doesn’t come down to that one play. I told the guys, ‘Let’s all look at where we could have been better, each individually. I wish I had some calls back to give our guys a better chance … to finish the game.
“Give them (Bayside) credit, because they stayed with it. Because there was a time there when they were tired and not in a good place. You could feel it and see it. But thewy hung in there and came back and won the game. I probably should have kicked a field goal there (in overtime). But turns out they scored on third down.”
Bayside returns home to face Wilcox Central next week while St. Michael is at home again against Escambia County on Friday, Sept. 15.
