No college football player has ever opted out of a bowl game to prepare for the NFL. Any player who makes that statement is lying. Any media member or fan who repeats it is complicit in the lie.
Players who decide to quit on their college teammates are doing so to prepare for the NFL Combine or the NFL Draft. But they aren’t doing it to prepare for the NFL. If they were, they would actually be playing in their bowl game, which is the best way to actually get better at football.
Take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as an example. Nobody thinks Richardson is ready to play in the NFL after attempting less than 400 career passes for the Gators and throwing nearly as many interceptions (15) as touchdowns (24).
But he decided to skip the Gators’ appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, which turned out to be an embarrassing blowout loss.
Richardson is hoping his great size, speed and arm strength will override his lack of production on the field. He will be drafted, and then we will begin to find out if he can become a productive NFL player.
At least Richardson opted out before making the bowl trip. UAB record-setting running back DeWayne McBride got a free trip to the Bahamas before the announcement was made on the eve of the game that he wouldn’t play.
The best two players who did not opt out of the bowl season are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. Both players made the somewhat surprising decision to play in the Tide’s Sugar Bowl appearance against Kansas State.
Alabama coach Nick Saban commended both while making the point about getting better at football by playing football.
“The way you create value for yourself is to play football,” Saban said. “That is the best way you can create value for your future. And when you do that against good competition, I think that creates value for your future. I hear guys all the time say, ‘I’m gonna get ready for the NFL.’ Well, what do you mean? You’re getting ready for the Combine? A lot of the things you do at the Combine are not even relevant to what you do on the football field.
“Every time you have an opportunity to compete if you’re a great competitor – they wanna try to continue to create value for themselves, be good teammates, help their teammates play well in the game. That may sound old-fashioned in a lot of ways, but I certainly respect that.”
Young and Anderson are also helping to cement their reputations as all-time Tide greats.
“I told them both that it was their choice in terms of what they wanted to do,” Saban said. “We discussed the pros and cons of it, and they made their decisions.”
“I think it sets a great example for guys that respect their teammates, wanna be a part of their team, know the impact that they can make, the value that they can create for themselves by playing well against good competition,” Saban said. “I’m extremely proud of these guys.
“We’re gonna support them in every way that we can. As an institution, we’ve minimized the risk of them playing in the game by insuring them the best that we possibly can so that they’re not taking a big risk by playing – as much as you can, taking the risk out of it for them.
“I can’t tell you how much I respect them as competitors, guys that have been great teammates on this team, the leadership that they have given and shown, and I think the leadership that they continue to show by playing in this game.”
The decision by Young and Anderson also sends a message about the Alabama dynasty.
“I think that Will and Bryce coming back to play in the game speaks volumes of the kind of culture that we have in the program, and guys like that wanting to try to improve themselves and have respect for their teammates to come back,” Saban said. “They’re the leaders on the team. They’re the most inspirational players. That’s something that I think is very special.”
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality.
