No college football player has ever opted out of a bowl game to prepare for the NFL. Any player who makes that statement is lying. Any media member or fan who repeats it is complicit in the lie.

Players who decide to quit on their college teammates are doing so to prepare for the NFL Combine or the NFL Draft. But they aren’t doing it to prepare for the NFL. If they were, they would actually be playing in their bowl game, which is the best way to actually get better at football.

