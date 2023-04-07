South Alabama football

There was plenty of spark to go around Friday during South Alabama’s second scrimmage of its spring practice sessions. The word being used afterward was “energy,” and yes, there was a good bit of that as the offensive and defensive units took the level of competition up a notch or two.

The Jaguars scrimmaged for approximately two hours Friday at Hancock Stadium, eight days ahead of the team’s annual spring game, set for Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m., also at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

