There was plenty of spark to go around Friday during South Alabama’s second scrimmage of its spring practice sessions. The word being used afterward was “energy,” and yes, there was a good bit of that as the offensive and defensive units took the level of competition up a notch or two.
The Jaguars scrimmaged for approximately two hours Friday at Hancock Stadium, eight days ahead of the team’s annual spring game, set for Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m., also at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“We talk about the swagger, the energy that you have to play with, creating your own momentum from the sideline when somebody makes a play,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said Friday, addressing the competition evident during the scrimmage. “That’s been a point of emphasis and you’re certainly seeing that. What we have to continue to do, is there is a fine line of how you operate and you have to operate with that edge and not go past the line. Talk is good but there are times when we probably got a little too much. It’s good to teach off of. I would rather say ‘whoa’ than ‘go.’ That’s certainly a real positive. I think the energy of our team and the swagger of our team is continuing to elevate.”
There was a bit of trash talking between the units and a dust-up here and there, but Wommack said he was pleased with the effort Friday and the progress the team has made in general to this point in spring drills.
“I think they love to compete against each other,” he said of the offensive and defensive units. “I think some of it is when you get in these simulations of game day it elevates the urgency of everybody around. I think we saw some of that and I think the other piece of it is you’re always going against each other, so if you don’t bring your own energy or your own juice then you’re going to have a pretty stale practice or scrimmage, and I thought our guys did a really good job of that today.
“I’m pretty pleased with where we are right now. I think we’ve got a number of guys who understand what to do at a high level. We’ve got some talented weapons offensively. There’s a lot of people who can get the ball and create explosive plays. (Quarterback) Carter (Bradley) is doing some good things in the operation of what he’s doing and the O-line, I have really been pleased with the things they are doing from that perspective.
“Defensively, I think we’re playing with a little bit more aggression, a little more swagger. You think about some of the games we lost a year ago, creating that momentum on the sideline is a really important piece that what you do defensively and how you execute and respond coming out of the gate and then responding to the adversity will help us.”
The first-team offense, directed by Bradley, started off on a solid note, driving down the field and getting a touchdown on a 46-yard Bradley pass to Caullin Lacy on the first series. The defense tightened up at that point and the offense, regardless of the unit, was unable to score again until the red zone lockout period in which the offense scored six points for a touchdown and the defense received six points if it held the offense out of the end zone. During that period, which completed the scrimmage, the first team to score 18 points wins. The offense opened with a score on a Kentrel Bullock 1-yard run and Jeremiah Webb caught a 1-yard pass from backup quarterback Desmond Trotter for a touchdown on the second possession. The defense held on the third possession, but the offense responded with a 1-yard Jonathan Carter TD run for the win.
“We got off to a better start,” Bradley said. “We’ve got to keep our composure through the whole thing. The competitiveness of this team, at the end you saw there, this team has fight on both sides of the ball, so I couldn’t be more proud of these guys today.
“(Offensively it) was good. We had our moments, that’s going to happen. We have a few things to clean up, things that we need to get better at, that we did get better at from last week. But it’s the same ole scrimmage. We’ve got to go back and watch it and clean up some things.”
Bradley was 15 of 27 passing for 200 yards and a touchdown. Trotter was 7 of 11 for 38 yards and a TD, while freshman Gio Lopez was 1 of 4 for 9 yards and Tanner McGee was 1 of 1 for 4 yards. Lacy had the one catch for 46 yards, with running back Bullock catching three passes for 239 yards and Jamaal Pritchett had three catches for 41 yards.
The defense produced six touch sacks as the defense is not allowed to tackle the quarterbacks. The unit also produced eight tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery by Reggie Neely. Brock Higdon had a pair of sacks, as did Jamie Sheriff. Blayne Myrick had a sack and so did Ed Smith.
Myrick, a sophomore from Fairhope, had a strong performance in the scrimmage. Because several members of the linebacking unit are out with injuries or recovering from offseason surgery, Myrick has received more reps in practices and scrimmages than he normally would have received.
“Blaine did not play linebacker in high school,” Wommack noted. “He was a safety, he was a wide receiver, he was a punt returner. He did a lot of things and he wore a lot of hats. So he is learning the position from a linebacker standpoint from the ground up. And you’re seeing him make strides, and I think what’s fun is you’re watching his confidence level continue to rise. Athletically, he’s about as athletic of a linebacker as we’ve had just with his size and frame. He’s already 230-plus pounds, can run, is very athletic, can change direction. So when he starts to figure those things out and anticipating, you’re going to see him make more and more plays like he did today.””
Myrick said he is happy to be receiving added reps this spring.
“I thought I did pretty good, probably a little bit better than the last scrimmage,” he said. So I’m happy. … I’m getting a lot of reps. Me and Khalil (Jacobs) are probably getting the most reps at linebacker so I’m taking pretty good advantage of it in practices and in the scrimmages.”
