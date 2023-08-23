Senior Bowl

A record five South Alabama players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, which was released Wednesday morning. The Jaguars — quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La’Damian Webb, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, defensive tackle Wy’Kevious Thomas and defensive back Yam Banks — are the most ever in one class from the school.

In all, 720 players are included on the watch list.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

