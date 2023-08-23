A record five South Alabama players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, which was released Wednesday morning. The Jaguars — quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La’Damian Webb, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, defensive tackle Wy’Kevious Thomas and defensive back Yam Banks — are the most ever in one class from the school.
In all, 720 players are included on the watch list.
Auburn tops the list of state schools with players named to the list. The Tigers have 14, with Alabama boasting 10 players. Troy and UAB placed two players each on the list with Jacksonville State represented by one player — offensive lineman Clay Webb. Troy’s representatives are defensive back Reddy Steward and defensive lineman Javon Solomon, while UAB placed former St. Luke’s standout Jermaine Brown Jr. at running back and wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer on the list.
Auburn players making the watch list include offensive lineman Dillon Wade, quarterback Payton Thorne, defensive back Jaylin Simpson, wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, defensive back Keionte Scott, defensive lineman Justin Rogers, defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett, linebacker Larry Nixon III, linebacker Jalen McLeod, defensive lineman Elijah McAllister, wide receiver Ja’Varius Johnson, defensive back D.J. James, wide receiver Shane Hooks and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.
Alabama players making the list include running back Roydell Williams, defensive back Trey Taylor, defensive lineman Tim Smith, defensive back Malachi Moore, offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin, running back Jase McClellan, linebacker Trezmen Marshall, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Chris Braswell and defensive back Trey Amos.
South Alabama players are included on several preseason watch lists this year. Carter is now on six such lists, adding the Davey O’Brien, Danny Wuerffel, Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Maxwell Award lists along with the Senior Bowl. Banks is now on four watch lists — Bednarik, Thorpe, Nagurski and Senior Bowl. Lacy is on three lists, including the Biletnikoff Award and Paul Hornung Award, while Webb is included on the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award.
Ole Miss leads the way with 20 players, while 26 schools have at least 10 players named to the list. Of those 26 schools, 12 are from the SEC, which leads all conferences with 178 players on the watch list. The SEC schools joining Ole Miss, Alabama and Auburn include Tennessee (19 players), LSU (16), South Carolina (16), Arkansas (13), Georgia (13), Mississippi State (12), Kentucky (11), Missouri (11) and Texas A&M (11).
South Alabama has the most players from the Sun Belt Conference on the list and Troy is second with two. Sun Belt teams with one player each include Appalachian State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia Southern and James Madison. Georgia State, Old Dominion and Arkansas State do not have players on the watch list.
To check out the entire Senior Bowl watch list, visit the game’s website at www.seniorbowl.com.
