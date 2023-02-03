South Alabama Football

Joey Jones

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Former South Alabama head football coaches Joey Jones and Steve Campbell have been tabbed by new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to off-field positions on the Bulldogs’ staff. Joey Jones, the Jaguars’ first head coach, has been named MSU’s director of player personnel, while Campbell, who followed Jones as the Jags’ head coach and held the position for two seasons, has been named the Bulldogs’ director of high school relations.

A third new hire on the MSU staff included Jason Washington as director of player development. All three coaches have held previous on-field positions at Mississippi State, with Jones coaching there from 2018-19, Campbell in 2003 and Washington for 2020-22.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.