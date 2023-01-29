Former South Alabama standout Jeremy Reaves is headed to the Pro Bowl this weekend. The former Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year is in his fifth season in the NFL and the Washington Commanders safety was recently named to the NFL’s All-Pro first team as a special teams player. A player who has had his ups and downs in the NFL, going from practice squads, to NFL rosters to being released at the end of the season only to be reassigned to practicer squads again, Reaves enjoyed his best season as a pro this year, earning a spot on the Commanders' roster from the start of the season, then parlaying that opportunity into his Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections as a special teams player.
He was recently in Mobile and talked about his season and future.
Q: How are things going with you?
A: The five-year-old kid in me, I wish I could go back and tell him, you actually did it. You weathered the storm and you finally got to what you always thought that you would be. It’s super exciting and it’s a dream come true for sure. It’s everything I thought it would be.
Q: Are you excited about the All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections?
A: It feels great. That (All-Pro) selection probably meant the most to me just because that’s a big deal and that’s something that people pay attention to. I know guys who are great players who have never been All-Pro, so I don’t take that lightly. It’s a lesson and I’m super fortunate and thankful to my teammates and my support staff all the way from playing Little League to high school to South to where I am today. It took a village and everybody played a part.
Q: Why did things seem to click for you this season?
A: With everything that happened with my mom (she died last year), everything just fell into place. I believe in a higher power, I believe in God, and I think God just took me through my season of waiting and I had to go through my storm for where I am today. And all that prepared me for what I’ve gotten. I think it was just my faith, honestly. I can’t give you a ‘I did this different, I did that different.’ I’ve had the same program every year of my career. It just all kind of fell into place at one time.
Q: What’s next for you?
A: You get back in the routine. There’s still another year for ball. There’s going to be another season and there’s going to be another 17 games and there’s going to be another chance to compete and go to another Pro Bowl game and win another All-Pro and go to a Super Bowl potentially. You get back into it. You celebrate the victory now but you understand there’s still work to be done, a lot more work. We’ve just scratched the surface. It’s time to rewind after this and have a little fun and then get back to business.
Q: You’re a free agent after this season. How is that looking?
A: (I’m in) a very different spot. It’s very different being a free agent when you’re a practice squad player and you get released, whereas you’ve just gone to the Pro Bowl and you’re an All-Pro. There’s excitement with it but there’s uncertainty at the same time. You don’t know what our team is going to do, the team I’m on now, or what other teams are going to do. I like Washington and I hope to be there, and I hope we can get something done, but there’s the business side of it too. I’m excited to see a new step for me.
Q: What does it mean to you to see the success South Alabama had this past season?
A: You know me, I’m going to stand on the table for my Jags. It’s what I always envisioned it to be. I remember when I signed here in 2014 out of high school. I said I wanted to do something here that had never been done and I wanted to create a pathway for people after me. I think I have checked off a couple of those boxes. So to see what it has become now is what I always wanted it to be when I was there. But you know, we were the building blocks of what it is now. So it’s super cool to come back and see the stadium and the excitement around the team and just what they are putting on the field. It’s really cool. When I come back to watch it makes me feel like I’m out there. It gets me juiced up like I’m playing. It’s super cool. Coach (Kane) Wommack has done a great job, his staff has and Dr. (Joel) Erdmann (athletics director) has as well.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.