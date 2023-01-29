South Alabama football

Former South Alabama standout Jeremy Reaves is headed to the Pro Bowl this weekend. The former Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year is in his fifth season in the NFL and the Washington Commanders safety was recently named to the NFL’s All-Pro first team as a special teams player. A player who has had his ups and downs in the NFL, going from practice squads, to NFL rosters to being released at the end of the season only to be reassigned to practicer squads again, Reaves enjoyed his best season as a pro this year, earning a spot on the Commanders' roster from the start of the season, then parlaying that opportunity into his Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections as a special teams player.

He was recently in Mobile and talked about his season and future.

