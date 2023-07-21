The SEC preseason media poll, on the heels of its annual Football Media Days in Nashville, was released Friday and to the surprise of perhaps only a few people defending national champion Georgia is picked to claim the league crown.
But that doesn’t mean the poll was devoid of surprises.
Ten of the league’s 14 teams received at least one vote to win the SEC championship. Included in that number is Vanderbilt, which received five votes as the league’s overall champion. The Commodores also received eight first-place votes as the East Division champ — yes, the same division in which Georgia resides — and yet still finished last in the seven-team East Division rankings which finds Georgia picked to win the division.
Alabama edged LSU for the West Division’s top spot and all but one team in the West received at least one vote to win the division. The lone team without a first-place vote is Ole Miss, which ranks fourth in the West.
Georgia received 181 first-place votes as the overall league champion, with Alabama claiming 62 and LSU 31. Tennessee and Vandy were next in line with five each, followed by Arkansas and Auburn with two votes each and Texas A&M and South Carolina with one vote each. Florida, Missouri, Kentucky and Ole Miss were the only teams not receiving a vote to win the overall championship.
In the East Division, Georgia picked up 265 votes to finish first, with Tennessee (14 first-place votes) placing second and South Carolina (3) taking third. Kentucky (1) is picked fourth, followed in order by Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt (8).
The West Division poll found Alabama receiving 165 first-place votes compared to LSU with 117 as they finished first and second, respectively. Texas A&M (1) is picked to finish third, followed in order by Ole Miss, Arkansas (3), Auburn (4) and Mississippi State (1).
In voting for the preseason All-SEC team, Alabama had 16 players selected on one of the three teams, with six players earning first-team status, seven named to the second team and three claiming a spot on the third team. Auburn was represented by five players, all on the third team.
Offensive lineman J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, place kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett were Alabama’s first-team selections along with Kool-Aid McKinstry who took first-team honors as a defensive back and return specialist. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver JaCorey Brooks, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, center Seth McLaughlin, defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboige and defensive back Malachi Moore were named to the second team from Alabama, with wide receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell named to the third team.
Auburn’s third-team selections include running back Jarquez Hunter, defensive backs D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, punter Oscar Chapman and place kicker Alex McPherson. James is a former standout at Spanish Fort.
