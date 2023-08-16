Hal Williams
By the University of South Alabama Athletics

The Hal Williams Memorial Scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, at Azalea City Golf Course, where Williams, who passed away in January, often played. The tournament, which will feature a four-person scramble format, will have a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.

Entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team. The entry fee includes greens fee, cart, food and beverages. Sponsorships are available for $100, $250 and $500. A title sponsorship is also available. To register a team — the field will be limited to the first 100 players (25 teams) — call or text 251-753-7026.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

