The Hal Williams Memorial Scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, at Azalea City Golf Course, where Williams, who passed away in January, often played. The tournament, which will feature a four-person scramble format, will have a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team. The entry fee includes greens fee, cart, food and beverages. Sponsorships are available for $100, $250 and $500. A title sponsorship is also available. To register a team — the field will be limited to the first 100 players (25 teams) — call or text 251-753-7026.
Proceeds from the event will go to create a scholarship in Williams’ name at South Alabama. Williams was a Mobile native and Murphy graduate who attended The Citadel but returned home and completed his degree at South Alabama. He would later coach at Cumberland, Tenn., College (women’s basketball, later men’s basketball) where he also served as director of athletics. Arriving back in Mobile, Williams coached boys’ basketball and golf at McGill-Toolen before being hired at South Alabama where he worked for more than 30 years. At the time of his death, he was an associate athletics director at the school.
ROBBINS WINS RACE
Hunter Robbins won the Late Model Division, defeating Mobile’s Dustin Smith in racing at the Mobile International Speedway last weekend. Robbins claimed the biggest local purse awarded in the speedway’s history.
In the Truck Series, Treyce Capers claimed his first MIS victory, defeating Okie Mason. Smith, from the Late Model showdown, finished third. In the Sportsman Division, James Patrick finished ahead of Chad Robinson for the victory, with BJ Leytham taking third place. In Pure Stock action, Robert Loper edged out Robert Barber in the night’s closest race. Thomas Norman finished third. In the Crown Stocks competition, Garrison Storey set a new track record in qualifying while Adam Salter claimed the win, followed by Tyler Young and Hunter Lambert. The Legacy Division found Cole Peavy getting the win, with Allen Samson coming in second and James Remore finishing third.
Racing returns to MIS for its final races of the season on Aug. 26 with the Modifieds of Mayhem, a doubleheader event with Pensacola for the Pro-Late Models, Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks.
TOLBERT GETS TD CATCH
Former South Alabama standout wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, now with the Dallas Cowboys, caught the first touchdown pass of his NFL career Saturday in a 28-23 Cowboys’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game. Tolbert hauled in a 17-yard scoring pass from quarterback Will Grier for Dallas’ first score of the game. Tolbert would catch two passes for 29 yards in the game.
He was a third-round pick by Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his rookie season did not go as he had hoped. Tolbert caught just two passes for 12 yards in his first season. But so far during OTAs and preseason practices, Tolbert has shown improvement and has claimed a spot on the second team on the depth chart behind starters CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.
ROYALS TAKE THOMPSON
The Texas Rangers placed former McGill-Toolen standout Bubba Thompson on waivers recently and the outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Royals who placed him on the team’s 40-man roster and optioned him to Class AAA Omaha. Thompson, who made his Major League debut with the Rangers last season and fared well in the time he was with the team, struggled at the plate in 60 games with the Rangers this season, batting just .170. He is considered a good pick-up for the Royals based on his speed, which has made him a strong base-stealing threat, and the fact he can play all three outfield positions.
JOHNSON SIGNED BY BUCS
Mobile’s Cephus Johnson, who has a standout career at quarterback at Davidson prior to signing with South Alabama and later transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, has been added to the Tampa Bay Bucs’ roster as a wide receiver. He made the position switch after his SE Louisiana career and was signed originally by the Minnesota Vikings but was waived last week. He played wide receiver originally at SE Louisiana after leaving South Alabama, but returned to quarterback his senior season, leading the team to a 9-4 record and the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs.
