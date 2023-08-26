Prep football

Mary G. Montgomery got on an early roll and just kept rolling Friday night against Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. The MGM offensive and defensive units played well and Williamson had no answer on either side. The result was a 41-2 MGM victory, with all the Vikings’ points scored in the first half and Williamson’s lone safety for its two points coming in the game’s waning moments.

Quarterback Jared Hollins led the way for the Vikings, who last year made the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years and on Friday looked like a team headed to the postseason again this year. He threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more and directed the MGM offense up and down the field.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

