Mary G. Montgomery got on an early roll and just kept rolling Friday night against Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. The MGM offensive and defensive units played well and Williamson had no answer on either side. The result was a 41-2 MGM victory, with all the Vikings’ points scored in the first half and Williamson’s lone safety for its two points coming in the game’s waning moments.
Quarterback Jared Hollins led the way for the Vikings, who last year made the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years and on Friday looked like a team headed to the postseason again this year. He threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more and directed the MGM offense up and down the field.
His most impressive score came on the final play of the first half as the Viking were looking to run out the clock, but on a keeper Hollins, S South Alabama commit, found an opening and outran the Williamson defense for a 61-yard score that gave the Vikings a 41-0 halftime lead. Hollins did not step on the field in the second half.
“First off I would like to thank God for another opportunity to come out here and play with my brothers,” Hollins said. “I feel like He gave us plenty of opportunities in the offseason to work and get better and that’s what we did. It showed up tonight. We’ve still got a journey though. This is just one (win). We’ve got to keep working. … We believe we can win and we’ll keep working because we believe so.”
Head coach Zach Golson said experience played a big role in the Vikings; success Friday night and the improvement that has been produced in the past year.
“I can’t say enough about our coaches and our players,” he said. “They came with the right mindset and I’m really pleased with how we played tonight. I hate with how sloppy it got with penalties and things like that, but overall I’m really happy with the way we played.
“Jared threw the ball really well and made good decisions. He got the ball to the right guy, which is so important. … He’s a great decision-maker and the guys around him made plays and we got off to a great start.”
“Honestly, we were just trying to run the football right there and he pulled on his own read and went 60 yards,” Golson said. “The decision was the right one. They squeezed and he pulled it and took off. We’ve been saying he looked like he got faster this offseason and he looked good running it right there.”
MGM had two touchdowns called back because of penalties in the first period but both times the Vikings ended up scoring a touchdown anyway. Shondell Harris scored on a 1-yard run after a 50-yard pass from Hollins to Jariell Lett to the 1 yard line. After recovering a fumble, MGM scored again, this time on a 12-yard Hollins keeper to make it 14-0. Troy Flowers scored on an 8-yard run around left end early in the second period and Hollins and Lett connected on a 62-yard pass play to make it 28-0. A 96-yard screen pass for a TD from Hollins to Flowers made it 34-0 and then came the Hollins 61-yard scoring run.
Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman said afterward he was disappointed but credited MGM with producing a good gameplan and executing it and making plays. He said defensively he was missing some key players because of disciplinary action he had taken that kept them out of the game.
“When certain situations happen and you are forced to play football without certain individuals and you are put in a situation where you have to move on the go, this is what you get,” he said. “Hats off to (MGM). They had a great gameplan and they came in and they dominated. I know we’re young and I know we’re breaking in a new quarterback and I know defensively I was missing a few guys that really hold this things together for us. … You could tell they were missed. … I have to do a better job of getting these kids prepared. I can’t take anything away from (MGM). I have to prepare all of these kids and obviously I didn’t do a good job.”
The MGM defense came up with two fumble recoveries (one on an onside kick to start the second half) and three interceptions as well as keeping pressure on the Lions; offense throughout the game.
