South Alabama added two more players to its 2023 football signing class on Wednesday, the opening of the February signing period. A Mobile native is among the new signees — La’Dareyen Craig — while the Jaguars also signed Mississippi native Patrick “P.J.” Martin. Craig is a defensive back while Martin is a record-setting running back.

They join a group of December signees that includes four players from the transfer portal who are already enrolled in classes and will take part in spring practice — offensive linemen Reed Buys (Mississippi State) and Jordan Davis (South Carolina), running back Kentrel Bullock (Ole Miss) and wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis). They also signed junior college transfer Reggie Neely, a cornerback from East Mississippi Community College as well as 11 high school players. Among the high school signees is James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez, who is an early enrollee and will take part in spring practice.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

