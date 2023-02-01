South Alabama added two more players to its 2023 football signing class on Wednesday, the opening of the February signing period. A Mobile native is among the new signees — La’Dareyen Craig — while the Jaguars also signed Mississippi native Patrick “P.J.” Martin. Craig is a defensive back while Martin is a record-setting running back.
They join a group of December signees that includes four players from the transfer portal who are already enrolled in classes and will take part in spring practice — offensive linemen Reed Buys (Mississippi State) and Jordan Davis (South Carolina), running back Kentrel Bullock (Ole Miss) and wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis). They also signed junior college transfer Reggie Neely, a cornerback from East Mississippi Community College as well as 11 high school players. Among the high school signees is James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez, who is an early enrollee and will take part in spring practice.
Head coach Kane Wommack said the signings won’t end the Jags’ Class of 2023 recruiting efforts as the coaching staff will re-evaluate the roster after spring drills and will likely add more players from the transfer portal in May. The South Alabama spring game is set for April 15.
“We use the words ‘finish up’ very lightly,” he said of Wednesday’s signings. “We’re certainly not done recruiting, but this was another great staple. We kind of went into January recruiting with the idea that we were going to add value to our team. So if there was a player that we could add value, we were certainly going to do that.
“We felt like we hit a home run with P.J. Martin. There’s going to be more P.J. Martin’s out there. Developed his senior year, grew an inch, had a great senior season and a lot of teams were already on their running back, and typically you only take maybe one or two of those a year. There’s not a lot of spots out there. And we were really fortunate to stay very patient and to find a guy — I think in some ways we’re out-recruiting people and in other ways we’re out-evaluating people, and he was certainly an evaluation take that I think is going to pay off huge.”
Martin of, De La Salle High School in New Orleans, finished with 2,248 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns (33 rushing). He was a first-team all-state selection in Class 4A, helping his team to an undefeated regular season.
“You look at a guy like P.J. Martin, who is a developmental player and had a great senior season,” Wommack said. “The other way that we want to recruit is to bring the best players from Mobile back to play for South Alabama. La’Dareyen Craig, to have Hollywood back here — went to South Carolina, played at Mississippi Gulf Coast; right here from Baker High School, literally lives across the street, is coming back to play for his hometown team. So when you can do that you can add value from the high school market and then take one of the of best players out of the transfer portal that are from this area, I think that’s the recipe for sustained success for this program.”
Martin finished with 50 total tackles last season. He recorded a career-high 11 tackles against Pearl River with eight solo stops after initially signing and playing his first year at South Carolina. Craig played his prep football at Baker High School where he earned all-state honors.
“I think when you look at our team and what we’ve been able to do in recruiting, certainly the success on the field this past year has helped tremendously, but we are improving in the quality of player that we’ve been able to take,” Wommack said. “The body types and frames and knowing everything there is to know about a young high school player, I think that’s the name of the game right now — out-evaluating people. And from a transfer standpoint, getting a young man that at the end of the day wants to play the game and has a very high skill set. Maybe he took an opportunity at the Power 5 level and it didn’t quite work out, but the quality of talent and also the quality of character that I feel like we’re bringing into this program is at a really high level right now.
“This is a class, really the first time, where these guys grew up knowing about South Alabama football at the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) level. And from here on out we’re going to be able to reap the benefit and the reward of a guy in the third, fourth, fifth grade that grew up knowing about South Alabama football. And what I hope, as we continue to sustain success, that some of these young men, they dream about playing for South Alabama football moving forward. So that’s the hope. I think our best days are ahead of us because of that as we continue to capture this city, as we continue to engage this city, and become more and more Mobile’s football team. You’re going to see the best players in Mobile who choose to stay home on the front end (out of high school) and certainly some of them are going to choose to come back from the transfer portal.”
Wommack said the Jags’ have made great progress in recruiting , and the 2023 class indicates the progress that has been made.
“We have moved from a position of casting a vision of what we can be to now what we are.” He said. “You no longer are having conversations about a guy coming in and having to carry the weight and the load of being our No. 1 tailback coming out of high school. … You want to make sure that these guys understand they are coming to a good football team where they can add value and they’re around good people who are doing it the right way. So for us, that on-field success just make it’s a little bit easier for the next class. It’s less vision and more reality that you’re selling and that’s a good place to be.”
South Alabama is set to begin spring practice on March 17.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
