South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. was selected in Saturday’s fifth round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Luter was the 155th overall pick in this year’s drasft.
Luter, a 6-foot-0, 190-pounder from Hattiesburg, Miss., played all 13 games for the 10-3 Jaguars last season. He had one interception (he played several games with a cast on an injured hand), 42 total tackles, 29 solo stops, seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. He was a third-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick after being a first-team pick in 2021 when he was third in the country in passes defended, including four interceptions.
