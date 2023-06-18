South Alabama’s football program picked up commitments over the weekend from a pair of local players for the 2024 recruiting class. St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale became the first Class of 2024 commitment for the Jaguars, but he was quickly followed by Theodore defensive lineman Kevin Norwood, who transferred to the Bobcats’ program from Blount.
Both announced their commitments via posts on their respective Twitter accounts, making their decisions after taking their official visits with South Alabama over the weekend.
Hale is a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder who plays left tackle for the Saints. It is projected he will likely play guard at the college level. He was recruited by several other schools, including Marshall, UAB, Jacksonville State and North Alabama.
Norwood is a 6-3, 290-pounder who played at Blount last season but later transferred to Theodore. At Blount last year, Norwood accounted for 86 tackles, including 16 tackles for a loss and four sacks despite often being double-teamed by opposing offensive linemen. He received recruiting attention from Colorado, Georgia State, Marshall, Arkansas, Louisville and Texas A&M, among others.
The players will be eligible to sign grants-in-aid during the December early signing period.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.