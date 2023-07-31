South Alabama football

Running back La’Damian Webb and quarterback Carter Bradley are among a list of 85 individuals included on the initial Watch List for the 87th Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, which was announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

South Alabama was also one of 16 programs to have two players make the list. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

