Running back La’Damian Webb and quarterback Carter Bradley are among a list of 85 individuals included on the initial Watch List for the 87th Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, which was announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.
South Alabama was also one of 16 programs to have two players make the list.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN
Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023, with the formal presentation set to be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.
Webb, who was named first-team preseason all-conference by the league coaches last week, also received first-team honors from both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele publications and third-team honors from PFF earlier this summer. The senior finished his first season as a Jag with 1,067 yards on 210 carries, becoming the second player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season despite missing two games.
He was named honorable mention CFN All-America, while also garnering first-team all-SBC honors following the 2022 season. Webb ranked in the top 50 in seven different categories nationally, including 13th in rushing touchdowns and 10th in total touchdowns. The Opelika, Ala., native also recorded 17 receptions for 184 yards out of the backfield with a touchdown.
Like Webb, Bradley has earned numerous preseason all-SBC honors this summer, including Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and PFF. Last week, Bradley was one of seven Jags to earn second-team honors from the league coaches.
In his first season after transferring from Toledo, Bradley set school records in passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28) in his first year at South Alabama. He ranked in the top 50 nationally in 11 different categories, including 22nd in passing touchdowns and 25th in passing yards in 2022 and passed for three or more touchdowns in a game seven different times during the season, including four against Texas State.
Bradley also passed for 250 or more yards seven different times on the season, including 300 or more three times. He threw for 377 yards against Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, for 354 yards and three touchdowns on the road against Central Michigan before setting a school record with 420 yards and three touchdowns against ULM.
