Before the Sun Belt Football Media Days and the start of fall practice in the coming days, South Alabama football head coach Kane Wommack made a trip to Washington, D.C., to sit down with Alabama’s senators, Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, to discuss the possibility of legislation that would provide uniformity and regulations in regards to the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies.
Two years ago, the NCAA gave its approval to NIL, which allows athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and/or likeness. However, there are few regulations regarding NIL and individual states are allowed to establish their own policies and/or laws concerning the implementation of NIL. All this has led, in many cases, to confusion, frustration and questions regarding NIL.
Many college football coaches, including Wommack, as well as coaches in other college sports, are calling for the Congress and the Senate to lead a charge that will bring some stability, uniformity and standard policies regarding what is and is not allowed concerning NIL. Toward that goal, Wommack made a trip to Washington, D.C., last week and received an audience with Britt and Tuberville to present his views on the matter and to encourage the senators to become involved in the issue. Tuberville, a former football head coach at Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, has said he intends to make the issue a priority.
Wommack said he felt it was important to make the trip in an effort to present South Alabama’s views on the issue, as well as from the viewpoint of a Group of 5 member school.
“You think about the connections that (South Alabama President) Jo Bonner has (in Washington) and how forward thinking he is in terms of how we need to move our school forward,” Wommack said. “(Athletics Director Dr.) Joel (Erdmann) went earlier, maybe in June, and he is going with a number of other ADs in September. I think it’s great for the university to have representation on Capitol Hill and show our face and how we want to be engaged in not only what’s happening on our campus, but to make sure we have an impact on the decisions that are going to be made at the national level that will go into effect in the game of football and in the community.
“That was as much a big piece of (the visit) in terms that we wanted to make sure that our representatives and members of the Congress and Senate from our state know that we’re here and we want to be engaged.”
While Nick Saban and Hugh Freeze have made similar visits recently, Wommack said it was “really important for the University of South Alabama and Mobile and as a representation of a Group of 5 team and those universities, to go up there as well.”
Wommack said he believes the individual talks with Britt and Tuberville were fruitful and that his discussions were likely similar to those presented by other coaches across the state and those that are taking place involving other coaches in other states.
“I think the message that we’re sending out there is in line with the majority of what the SEC and some of the other Power 5 conferences want as well,” he said. “We need the market of name, image and likeness to settle a little bit. Right now, I think you have a lot of misinformation because we don’t have any kind of transparency from one institution to the other. So what’s happening is you’re seeing, quote unquote, street agents or individuals who are setting the market and there’s no way of knowing if that's actually the market value of some of these players.”
Saying he supports athletes receiving NIL compensation, he hopes in the future there will be a better system in place to monitor NIL and produce a way in which each athlete’s value can be determined fairly.
“Some people are being overvalued,” Wommack said. “… We need some transparency and we also need, in order to transform the market right now, we need some type of an umbrella system that we can all operate under because right now you’ve got individual states operating to help themselves and the institutions that operate within those states. But I think there’s too much disparity right now in college football in terms of what one state’s got versus another. I think we need a little more uniformity than that. And if we get those two things — transparency and uniformity — I think the market will settle on its own within a couple of years.”
Wommack said he believes his time with Brit and Tuberville was well spent and the senators are interested in seeing NIL receive the attention being called for by coaches and others.
“I think both our senators have the state’s best interest at heart,” he said. “They are both deeply connected to college football. Obviously, Sen. Tuberville’s resume and how long he has been in the game himself as a coach, and then Katie Britt, her husband (Wesley) was a highly accomplished player at Alabama and they are deeply invested through their time at Alabama and her as a student body president and his college experience. I think they both have a really good pulse for the college landscape when it comes specifically to name, image and likeness. I think we’re really well represented by those two in the Senate.”
