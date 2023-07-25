South Alabama football

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack meets with Sen. Katie Britt

 Courtesy of Twitter

Before the Sun Belt Football Media Days and the start of fall practice in the coming days, South Alabama football head coach Kane Wommack made a trip to Washington, D.C., to sit down with Alabama’s senators, Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, to discuss the possibility of legislation that would provide uniformity and regulations in regards to the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies.

Two years ago, the NCAA gave its approval to NIL, which allows athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and/or likeness. However, there are few regulations regarding NIL and individual states are allowed to establish their own policies and/or laws concerning the implementation of NIL. All this has led, in many cases, to confusion, frustration and questions regarding NIL.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.