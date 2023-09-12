The Alabama High School Athletic Association flag football season was scheduled to start on Tuesday, with several local teams in action. Most games in the Lagniappe coverage area will be played on Tuesdays.
A dozen local schools are fielding teams which will play in three areas and two classifications. Class 1A-5A, Area 1 will include B.C. Rain, Citronelle, LeFlore and Satsuma, with Class 6A-7A, Area 1 featuring Alma Bryant, Baker, Baldwin County and Davidson. Class 6A-7A, Area 2 includes Mary G. Montgomery, Theodore, Daphne and McGill-Toolen.
Games feature 7-on-7 play and a shortened field, as well as a 20-yard marker for first downs.
Here’s a look at the schedules for each team:
SCHEDULES
CLASS 1A-5A, AREA 1
B.C. Rain: Sept. 12: vs. MGM (5:30), vs. Daphne (6:30 at Daphne; Sept. 19: vs. Alma Bryant (6:30), vs. Davidson (8:30) at B.C. Rain; Sept. 26: vs. Daphne (5:30), vs. Baker (6:30) at Daphne; Oct. 3: vs. Satsuma (6:30) at B.C. Rain; Oct. 10: at LeFlore (5:30); Oct. 17: at Citronelle (5:30).
Citronelle: Sept. 19: vs. McGill-Toolen (5:30), vs. Theodore (7:30) at Citronelle; Sept. 26: at Davidson (5:30); Oct. 3: vs. LeFlore (5:30); Oct. 10: at Satsuma (7:30); Oct. 17: vs. B.C. Rain (5:30); Oct. 31: Area tournament (TBD).
LeFlore: Sept. 12: vs. Davidson (5:30), vs. Baker (6:30) at Davidson; Sept. 19: vs. Baldwin Co. (5:30); Sept. 26: vs. McGill-Toolen (5:30), vs. Alma Bryant (6:30) at McGill-Toolen; Oct. 3: at Citronelle (5:30); Oct. 10: vs. B.C. Rain (5:30); Oct. 17 at Satsuma (5:30); Oct. 24: vs. Alma Bryant (5:30), vs. Daphne (6:30) at LeFlore.
Satsuma: Sept. 12: vs. McGill-Toolen (6:30), vs. Alma Bryant (7:30) at Alma Bryant; Sept. 19: vs. Daphne (5:30), vs. MGM (6:30) at Daphne; Sept. 26: vs. Baldwin Co. (5:30), vs. MGM (7:30) at Satsuma; Oct. 3: at B.C. Rain (6:30); Oct. 10: vs. LeFlore (7:30); Oct. 17: vs. Citronelle (7:30); Oct. 24: at Baldwin Co. (6 p.m.).
CLASS 6A-7A, AREA 1
Alma Bryant: Sept. 12: vs. McGill-Toolen (5), vs. Satsuma (7) at Alma Bryant; Sept. 19: vs. Davidson (6:30), vs. B.C. Rain (7:30) at B.C. Rain; Sept. 26: vs. McGill-Toolen (6), vs. LeFlore (7) at B.C. Rain; Oct. 3: at Theodore (6:30); Oct. 10: vs. Baker (5); Oct. 17: at MGM (5); Oct. 24: vs. LeFlore (5:30), vs. Daphne (6:30) at Daphne.
Baker: Sept. 12: vs. LeFlore (6:30), vs. Davidson (7:30) at Davidson; Sept. 26: vs. B.C. Rain (6:30), vs. Daphne (7:30) at Daphne; Oct. 3: vs. MGM (6); Oct. 10: at Alma Bryant (5); Oct. 17: at Theodore (5:30); Oct. 24: vs. McGill-Toolen (5).
Baldwin County: Sept. 19: at LeFlore (5:30); Sept. 26: vs. MGM (6:30), vs. Satsuma (7:30) at Satsuma; Oct. 3: at Davidson (5:30); Oct. 10 vs. McGill-Toolen (5:30); Oct. 17: vs. Daphne (5:30); Oct. 24: vs. Satsuma (6).
Davidson: Sept. 12: vs. LeFlore (5:30), vs. Baker (7:30) at Davidson; Sept. 19: at B.C. Rain (6:30); Sept. 26: vs. Citronelle (5:30); Oct. 3: vs. Baldwin County (5:30); Oct. 10: at Daphne (5:30); Oct. 17: at McGill-Toolen (5); Oct. 24: vs. MGM (5:30).
CLASS 6A-7A, AREA 2
Daphne: Sept. 12: vs. B.C. Rain (5:30), vs. MGM (7:30) at Daphne; Sept. 19: vs. Satsuma (5:30), vs. MGM (7:30) at Daphne; Sept. 26: vs. B.C. Rain (5:30), vs. Baker (7:30) at Daphne; Sept. 28: vs. Theodore (5:30); Oct. 3: vs. McGill-Toolen (5:30); Oct. 10: at Davidson (5); Oct. 17: vs. Baldwin County (5:30); Oct. 24: vs. Bryant (6), vs. LeFlore (7) at LeFlore.
MGM: Sept. 12: vs. B.C. Rain (6:30), vs. Daphne (7:30) at Daphne; Sept. 19: vs. Satsuma (6:30), vs. Daphne (7:30) at Daphne; Sept. 26: vs. Baldwin County (6:30), vs. Satsuma (7:30) at Satsuma; Oct. 3: at Baker (6); Oct. 10: vs. Theodore (5); Oct. 17: vs. Alma Bryant (5); Oct. 24: at Davidson (5:30).
McGill-Toolen: Sept. 12: vs. Alma Bryant (5), vs. Satsuma (6) at Alma Bryant; Sept. 19: vs. Citronelle (5:30), vs. Theodore (6:30) at Citronelle; Sept. 26: vs. LeFlore (5), vs. Alma Bryant (7) at McGill-Toolen; Oct. 3: at Daphne (5:30); Oct. 10: at Baldwin County (5:30); Oct. 17: vs. Davidson; Oct. 24: at Baker (5).
Theodore: Sept. 19: vs. McGill-Toolen (6:30), vs. Citronelle (7:30) at Citronelle; Sept. 28: at Daphne (5:30); Oct. 3: vs. Alma Bryant (5:30); Oct. 10: at MGM (5:30); Oct. 17: vs. Baker (5:30), Oct. 24: at Davidson.
