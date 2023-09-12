Flag football

The Alabama High School Athletic Association flag football season was scheduled to start on Tuesday, with several local teams in action. Most games in the Lagniappe coverage area will be played on Tuesdays.

A dozen local schools are fielding teams which will play in three areas and two classifications. Class 1A-5A, Area 1 will include B.C. Rain, Citronelle, LeFlore and Satsuma, with Class 6A-7A, Area 1 featuring Alma Bryant, Baker, Baldwin County and Davidson.  Class 6A-7A, Area 2 includes Mary G. Montgomery, Theodore, Daphne and McGill-Toolen.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.