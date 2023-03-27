Murphy High School officials announced Monday afternoon Justin Hannah has been hired as the Panthers’ new head football coach. The job had been vacant for months since former head coach John McKenzie resigned after one season to accept a similar position at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale.
Hannah was the defensive coordinator at Jackson-Olin High School last year. Jackson-Olin posted a 4-7 record.
Hannah, 35, is a Birmingham native who played at West End High School and later at Tuskegee University where he was a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-America selection. He was part of a HBCU national championship team with the Tigers where he ended his career with 18 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was inducted into the Tuskegee Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After college he played six seasons in the Arena League before beginning his coaching career.
Hannah has also served as a secondary coach at Tuskegee and defensive coordinator at Shades Valley High School.
“It was a rough process,” Hannah said of the path that led him to the Murphy job. “I tried to make a decision as hard as I could and put my best foot forward. I was blessed with the opportunity to be the next head football coach (at Murphy).”
Hannah said the first priority is to establish a relationship with the community, student-athletes, parents and administration.
I’m here to build a program,” he said. “I’m not just here to win games, I’m here to build a program.”
Last season, Murphy posted a 2-7 record under McKenzie, who arrived at the school after leading Vigor to the Class 4A state championship in 2021. Prior to McKenzie, Rico Jackson, now head coach at Anniston High School, led the Panthers’ program for three seasons, posting a 13-18 record. It marked the Panthers’ first season in Class 6A, Region 1, having been reclassified by the AHSAA after several seasons as a Class 7A program.
“I do understand that I am in a tough region and I do accept the challenge,” Hannah said. “I understand the football doesn’t change. … It’s still two jobs — run and tackle. I’m going to teach these student-athletes to run and tackle the best they can and we’ll try to win some football games.
“I’m excited about playing the Saralands and the Theodores. Those coaches are going to make me a better coach and I’m sure playing against those talented players in the region will help make my players better players as well. So I accept the challenge and I’m excited about everyone just coming to the table and trying to get better as coaches and as players.”
Hannah said the tradition of Murphy High School and the legacy of the football program was a key factor regarding his interest in the position.
As to the type of football his teams will play, Hannah said Murphy fans can expect his teams to play sound, disciplined football.
Completing his coaching staff will be an immediate priority and after that is accomplished a decision regarding spring practice will be made, Hannah said.
Hannah will become the fifth head football coach at Murphy in a 10-year span. The Panthers are 41-52 overall in the past nine seasons, including a 21-39 record over the past six seasons under Muskingum Barnes, Jackson and McKenzie. Rick Cauley had three winning seasons at the school from 2016-18, posting a 20-13 overall record.
Murphy’s last appearance in the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs was in 2019 but the Panthers haven’t won a playoff game since 2011.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.