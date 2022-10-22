An overflow crowd showed up early at Theodore’s C.A. Douglas Field Friday night with the anticipation of a great game between Class 6A No. 1-ranked Saraland and No. 3-ranked Theodore.
What they got exceeded all expectations.
The Theodore Bobcats controlled the ball for almost the entire game but still had to rally from nine points down in the fourth quarter to win 27-26.
Miguel Frias booted a 25-yard field goal with 1:19 remaining to lift the Bobcats to the win.
“This was a great night for Theodore High School and a great night for high school football,” said Theodore head coach Eric Collier. “I’m so proud of our kids and so proud of our community.”
Theodore controlled the line of scrimmage all night. Nothing could illustrate that better than the rushing yards. Theodore rushed 50 times for 242 times. Senior Brayden Jenkins led the way with 213 yards on 28 carries, including touchdown runs of 11 and 8 yards.
Saraland rushed for only 2 yards on 12 carries. The Spartans’ longest run covered only 5 yards. Still, Saraland led 26-17 entering the fourth quarter thanks to a 76-yard punt return by Ryan Williams and the passing of K.J. Lacey.
“We played a lot of plays on defense and I think it caught up with us at the end,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.
Saraland falls to 8-1 on the year. Theodore is 9-0 and secured the Region 1 title. Saraland will finish the regular season with a Friday home game against McGill-Toolen. Theodore is also at home next Friday and will play St. Paul's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.