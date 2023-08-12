Even former defensive coordinator, now South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, had to tip his cap to the Jaguars’ offense following the team’s first scrimmage Saturday morning at the Jaguar Training Center.
The offense scored a quick touchdown on a 58-yard pass from Desmond Trotter to newcomer Javon Ivory, a Memphis transfer, for a touchdown. And during red zone work the Jags’ offense added three more scores, all on running plays, as PJ Martin scored on runs of 13 and 7 yards and Kentrel Bullock scored on a 21-yard run. Bullock, an Ole Miss transfer who arrived in January, bulled his way into the end zone despite the efforts of the Jags’ defense on his score.
“This is what I was hoping for in this scrimmage,” Wommack said. “I think the defense is very physical, very sound. I think we’ve got a group of guys over there that are going to know what to do and they’ve got a standard that they are going to find ways to get off the field and make it challenging for people to consistently move the ball down the field.
“But when you have an offense with a number of playmakers it’s hard to stop them. You can even have leverage on them properly, you can have the angles, you can have the numbers, but you’ve got some guys who can make plays in space. And that’s really encouraging to see. Certainly, there are some things we can learn in terms of leveraging the ball and making one-on-one tackles, but you’re making those tackles against some of the better players in Group of 5 football, which is really exciting.”
Wommack said he was happy with what he saw in the team’s first scrimmage and is encouraged as the team goes forward with preparations for season-opener Sept. 2 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
“I was really pleased with the physicality up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “I’m really pleased and impressed with some of the things we’re doing offensively right now — mixing tempos, able to run the ball effectively, good perimeter game. Guys were where they were supposed to be for the majority of the scrimmage. And we’ve got guys at the quarterback position that can get the ball where it needs to go. You’ve got some explosive players, whether it’s out of the backfield or the perimeter that can create yards after contact and yards after catch. It’s really exciting to see.
“I saw some good tackling. I thought really great pursuit, some guys making plays on the back end and there were some positive there. I think the offense exposed a couple of things that we’ve got to make sure we get cleaned up. But it was kind of what I was hoping for in Scrimmage 1.”
Ivory, who had two catches for 70 yards on the day, said he was happy to contribute so quickly.
“It feels great. It’s always good to always start the game real quick with a touchdown,” he said “They had a good drive going with the first-team offense and we basically came out there and ran the whole field. I was just thinking, first thing to get going when you come out there on offense is to get quick points, get quick points. Once I seen the play call and I had the post I was like I’m going to go ahead and get in the end zone.”
He said he’s comfortable in the offense.
“Most definitely. It’s basically a good transition because it’s a similar offense (to what was run in Memphis). It’s just different terminology that I’m learning. It’s a good fit.”
Quarterback Carter Bradley said, “(We were just) playing simple. Just kind of going through it and not being anybody else but our identity that we talk about every day. Just kind of coming out, getting completions, starting hot, finishing what we wanted to do and just go from there.
“I think it was good but there’s going to be a lot to learn from. I think we can clean a lot up. I think we can make this a whole lot smoother, just make it more game-like getting in and out of the huddle, just tempo-like things. I think just that aspect we can improve on a whole lot more.”
On defense, lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas saw some good things from his group, but also some things that require some attention and polishing.
“I feel like we had good effort, but towards the end we’ve got to focus more on detail with our tackling and just keeping the opponent out of the red zone and out of the end zone most importantly,” he said. “The defense, we’ve been winning a lot and we’ve been doing good, but today we’re kind of disappointed a little bit with our finish. Other than that, it’s been great — great effort, great physicality, great detail.
“We’ve been doing great things, we just need everybody to focus on details. We’ve got to focus on finishing. When opponents get down in the red zone we’ve got to focus on not letting them get in the end zone.”
Former UMS-Wright star Cole Blaylock, a freshman member of the Jags, picked off a Gia Lopez pass for the defense. Brian Dillard, who was in on several tackles, forced a fumble that was recovered by former Fairhope standout and sophomore Blayne Myrick. Charles Coleman was credited with a pair of sacks and James Miller had two tackles for a loss.
The offense totaled 578 yards and the defense had six tackles for a loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, one formed fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Bradley completed 15 of 20 passes for 146 yards, with Trotter connecting on 10 of 16 throws for 115 yards and a score. Lopez was 7 of 18 for 54 yards and newcomer Bishop Davenport, a Utah State transfer, was 3 of 10 for 30 yards. Eighteen players caught at least one pass.
The team will be off on Sunday and returns to the practice field on Monday.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.