South Alabama football

South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley drops back to pass in a scrimmage during preseason camp on Saturday.

 Mike Kittrell

Even former defensive coordinator, now South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, had to tip his cap to the Jaguars’ offense following the team’s first scrimmage Saturday morning at the Jaguar Training Center.

The offense scored a quick touchdown on a 58-yard pass from Desmond Trotter to newcomer Javon Ivory, a Memphis transfer, for a touchdown. And during red zone work the Jags’ offense added three more scores, all on running plays, as PJ Martin scored on runs of 13 and 7 yards and Kentrel Bullock scored on a 21-yard run. Bullock, an Ole Miss transfer who arrived in January, bulled his way into the end zone despite the efforts of the Jags’ defense on his score.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.