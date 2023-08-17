MaxPreps has released its 2023 preseason poll of the best high school football teams in Alabama and defending Class 6A state champion Saraland is at the top of the list. The Spartans are coming off a 14-1 season a year ago and the school's first-ever football state crown. It features several returning starters, including Mr. Football Ryan Williams at wide receiver, as well as defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, quarterback KJ Lacey, linebacker Jamison Curtis and running back Santae McWilliams.
The Spartans are one of two teams in the Lagniappe coverage area ranked in the Top 10 and four local teams earning a spot in the Top 25. Other local teams ranked include No. 10 Theodore, No. 23 Gulf Shores and No. 24 Faith Academy.
The rankings are computer-generated and take into account returning players, stats and past results.
Here is the complete MaxPreps Alabama Top 25 preseason poll: 1. Saraland, 2. Central-Phenix City, 3. Clay-Chalkville, 4. Hoover, 5. Thompson, 6. Hewitt-Trussville, 7. Vestavia Hills, 8. Mountain Brook, 9. Auburn, 10. Theodore, 11. Ramsay, 12. Hartselle, 13. Muscle Shoals, 14. Parker, 15. Andalusia, 16. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 17. Enterprise, 18. Prattville, 19. Montgomery-Catholic, 20. Hueytown, 21. Dothan, 22. Opelika, 23. Gulf Shores, 24. Faith Academy, 25. St. James.
