For those wondering why Kevin Steele decided to return to Alabama as a member of the school’s football coaching staff for a third time, taking over as defensive coordinator following the departure of Pete Golding, he offered two reasons — it’s Alabama and Nick Saban.
Speaking to reporters prior to an appearance at Tuesday night’s Team Focus fundraiser featuring Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh at the Mobile Convention Center, Steele was asked why he decided to return to the Crimson Tide program where he was defensive coordinator in 2007 and returned in 2013 as director of player personnel.
“It’s very simple,” he said. “Obviously, my feeling about it — when you’ve done it this long you only do things you feel good about. It’s the third time and I obviously understand what Coach wants. And the reason is, it’s Alabama and it’s Coach Saban. Without those two things that probably wouldn’t have happened.”
Asked to elaborate on what makes Alabama different from other programs, Steele said the reasoning was trimmed to one of the aforementioned factors — Saban.
“The biggest thing obviously is the head coach,” he said. “The process, the plan that he has and the way he implements that plan is second to none, it really is. He does it better arguably than anybody has ever done it.
“But then there’s the commitment of the university, that when you walk in, anything that touches us or the staff or touches our players, is first class,” Steele added. “There’s not nine things that are fabulous and then one thing that’s like, why is this like this? Everything that touches our players on a daily basis is the best of the best. So that’s what we’re supposed to do for the players.”
Steele arrives at Alabama after spending last season as defensive coordinator for Mario Cristobal, another former Alabama assistant, at Miami. He was asked to speak of the biggest difference he sees in the SEC and the ACC.
“It's different in that the line of scrimmage is probably the biggest difference,” he said. “The offensive and defensive lines. Skill guys are skill guys. They’re all across the country. But in the trenches in the SEC, it’s different.”
Steele was also asked to speak on a few other college football-related issues:
On the biggest issues facing college football today: “I think probably the biggest question now is the three things on the table that is affecting college football is the mega-conferences, who’s going to be where and when (are) they going to be (there), and how that’s all going to play out with scheduling and that nature. Then NIL, which in its intent and design is very good, very good, but the management of it is a little bit out of sync right now to say the least in terms of there’s not any real direction, so there’s a lot of things going on with different interpretations. And then, of course, the transfer portal. Its design and the reason for it (is) well understood and good in a lot of ways, but in some ways there’s some loopholes in it. So those three things are probably the biggest things affecting college football.”
On Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC: “Those are two premiere programs historically and it’s going to add a lot to the conference. Obviously there will be some differences because they are coming from a different-style league. But they are well-coached and they’ve got great players and traditionally they’ve had great teams. It’s just two more problems on the schedule. They went to a looser style of offense in that league (Big 12) which affected the defenses much quicker and more so than the SEC did.”
On South Alabama’s success, which he predicted last season: “I have been doing it long enough to know (the makings of a good team) — I heard Coach Harbaugh say earlier that the better teams have the better players — and so I watched them practice early, maybe their third practice, when Kane (Wommack, head coach) got in there (two seasons ago). Obviously having a son on the staff (Gordon Steele) I had some concerns. They have some very, very good players now. I think they do a phenomenal job of coaching. They’ve got two seasoned coordinators (Major Applewhite, Corey Batoon). There’s just an energy about it. They are playing very good football. They could have easily won 11 or 12 games last year. They got 10 which is hard to do.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
