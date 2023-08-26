By DARRON PATTERSON
Asher Hale and the St. Paul's offensive line had a simple plan against UMS-Wright Friday night — run the ball.
Asher Hale and the St. Paul’s offensive line had a simple plan against UMS-Wright Friday night — run the ball.
Hale, a senior left tackle and South Alabama commit, and his road-grating buddies up front turned the 45th “Battle of Old Shell Road” into more of a peaceful walk in the park, leading the way for sophomore running back Anthony Frasier (21 carries, 119 yards, one touchdown) in a 14-7 Saints victory at UMS-Wright’s Cooper Stadium.
“I just try to do my best for the team,” said the 6-foot-5, 296-pound Hale. “I love playing with them and I love winning with them. I’m just so happy to win this game tonight. I’m ecstatic.”
Frasier was pretty happy himself to run behind Hale, his fellow offensive lineman Taylor O’Dell (6-3, 250) and the rest of their crew up front.
“That was the game plan, run behind Asher,” said Frasier, who seemed to get stronger as the game went on. “I had to,” he said of the energy he got from running behind his dominant O-Line.
The Class 6A Saints got a 3-yard run from Frasier, a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braxton Byrd to tight end Anthony Jones and a pair of point-after kicks from Drew Ginsberg to take a 14-0 lead through three quarters.
That score stood up until UMS quarterback Joe Lott cut loose on a lightning 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter and Kingston Phan’s PAT cut the Saints lead to seven. Suddenly UMS seemed to have momentum swinging its way.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out on St. Paul’s next possession and late in the final period the Bulldogs thought they had the break they needed when they recovered a bad snap from center at the Saints’ 49 with 3:12 to go. They drove to the 21 as the home crowd was going wild, but Saints defensive back Kenny Johnson put an end to things when he intercepted a tipped Lott pass at the 13 with just 0:51 seconds left.
“We just made a lot of young mistakes,” said UMS coach Terry Curtis. “Now we’ve got to go to T.R. Miller and it won’t get any easier for us.”
The Bulldogs travel to Brewton to face the Class 4A Tigers Friday, while St. Paul’s opens Region 1 play at home against McGill-Toolen.
