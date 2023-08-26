The state champions in Alabama are better than the state champions in Tennessee. Barely.
The Saraland Spartans needed overtime to beat Lipscomb Academy from Nashville 31-30 in front of a huge home crowd and ESPN audience Friday night on the Spartans' home field. Saraland was playing its first game ever as a state champion. Lipscomb has won state titles the past two years.
The Spartans seemed to be in control of the game as the fourth quarter began. But the Mustangs got a stop then took advantage of a strange play in which Saraland blocked a punt but the Mustangs picked up the ball in the backfield and advanced it for a first down.
The Mustangs also used a successful onside kick to score 10 points in the final 1:45 to force overtime.
Saraland got the ball first in OT and turned to Alabama commit Ryan Williams. The reigning Mr. Football raced around left end on a direct snap for the touchdown. “Giving the ball to Ryan is never a bad choice,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.
Lipscomb Academy answered with a touchdown on its first play in overtime. But the extra point attempt sailed wide left to end the game.
Saraland rushed for 50 bruising yards against a very good Lipscomb defense. Junior quarterback KJ Lacey, a Texas commit, completed 20 of 32 passes for 199 yards. Seven of those passes went to Williams for 88 yards.
Saraland will visit Ladd-Peebles Stadium next week to face Murphy.
