Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams was named as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A Back of the Year on Thursday. The announcement was made at the annual ASWA Mr. Football awards luncheon at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
Williams was one of three finalists for the award, the others including Thompson defensive back Anquon Fegans and Auburn wide receiver Ean Nation.
Williams, an Alabama commit, had a stellar season for the Spartans. As a receiver he caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns and averaged 18.6 yards per reception. As a ball carrier, he had 57 attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns, an average of 12.28 yards per carry. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 132 yards and 29 punt returns for 385 yards and two more scores. That comes to a total offense of 2,858 yards and 41 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was also recently named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and he was selected as Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Player of the Year. He is also an ASWA Class 6A All-State first-team selection.
The ASWA Mr. Football luncheon is sponsored by Alfa Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletics Directors and Coaches Association.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
