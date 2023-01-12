Capping an outstanding sophomore season, including a Class 6A state championship season for his Saraland Spartans team, wide receiver Ryan Williams was selected Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The announcement was made Thursday at an awards luncheon at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
Earlier in the luncheon, Williams was named the Class 6A Back of the Year.
Williams, an Alabama commit, had a stellar season for the Spartans. As a receiver he caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns and averaged 18.6 yards per reception. As a ball carrier, he had 57 attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns, an average of 12.28 yards per carry. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 132 yards and 29 punt returns for 385 yards and two more scores.
That comes to a total offense of 2,858 yards and 41 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was also recently named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and he was selected as Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Player of the Year. He is also an ASWA Class 6A All-State first-team selection.
Williams becomes the eighth player from the Mobile-Baldwin area to be named Mr. Football since it began in 1982. The most recent prior to Williams was Spanish Fort quarterback Tyler Johnston in 2015. Others include Daphne running back T.J. Yeldon (2011), Foley wide receiver Julio Jones (2007), Williamson quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2002), Blount defensive lineman DeMarco McNeil (1998), Vigor running back Darrell “Lectron” Williams (1988) and Vigor quarterback Tommy Compton (1982). Compton was the first-ever Mr. Football winner.
Williams helped lead Saraland to a 14-1 record this past season and the school’s first-ever state football championship.
Other local athletes who claimed awards Thursday include UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock, who was named Class 5A Back of the Year and Mobile Christian defensive end Sterling Dixon who was named Class 3A Lineman of the Year. Cottage Hill Christian defensive lineman Trent Thomas was a finalist for the Class 3A Lineman of the Year award.
The awards are sponsored by Alfa Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletics Directors and Coaches Association.
Here is a list of all the previous Mr. Football winners:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
