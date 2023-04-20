Saraland, the defending Class 6A Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state champion, will face Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn., which also won a state championship last year, in the Spartans’ season-opener at home on Aug. 25.
The Spartans, who posted a 14-1 record en route to winning its first-ever state football title, including a 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook in the title game, were originally slated to play Daphne in the season-opener, but dropped the game for the opportunity to play Lipscomb Academy.
Lipscomb was 13-0 last year under then-head coach and former NFL player Trent Dilfer, who is now head coach at UAB. Another former NFL player, Kevin Mawae, is Lipscomb’s new head coach. Included in last season’s victories was a 24-14 win over AHSAA Class 7A state champion Thompson.
Saraland also released the remainder of its schedule on Thursday. Aside from the season-opener against Lipscomb, the Spartans will home games St. Paul’s (Sept. 8), Robertsdale (Sept. 22), Foley (Sept. 29), Baldwin County (Oct. 13) and Theodore (Oct. 27). Road games include Murphy (Sept. 1), Spanish Fort (Sept. 15), Blount (Oct. 6) and McGill-Toolen (Nov. 3). The Spartans have an open date on Oct. 20.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
