He has a famous uncle who played the same position he does, but that’s not what led to South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne being invited to be in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Wayne, the nephew of former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne — who is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year — made his way to the annual all-star game based on his career at South Alabama.
This past season, he filled the void left by the departure of former Jaguars’ teammate Jalen Tolbert, who was a member of the Dallas Cowboys this year, and played a key role in the team’s big leap offensively. Wayne hauled in 58 passes for 815 yards and a team-best nine receiving touchdowns.
Now he hopes to translate that success to success on the professional level. The Senior Bowl is a big step in that direction.
“It’s been good,” he said of his experience. “It was definitely a challenge but I’ve been adjusting real well. (I’m) learning the playbook and being thrown a lot of things all at once, but it’s been fun. It’s been different, but (South Alabama’s) Coach (Kane) Wommack and Coach (Major) Applewhite and Coach (Michael) Smitty (Smith) got me prepared for this.”
And he’s received some advice and encouragement via telephone conversations from his uncle as he prepared for this week and looking ahead to the NFL Combine, of which he has also been invited to participate.
“My uncle called me and congratulated me, my family did,” Wayne said. “You don’t really feel it at first, but everyone being appreciative and calling me has definitely put me in the moment. He called me about four days ago. He congratulated me and told me what to be prepared for. Now I’m actually getting coached by his assistant at receiver; they worked out with the Colts together. He’s kind of here, but he’s not here. It’s a good feeling. He played in this game 20 years ago, so just to be in it, I want to go out here and do similar things.”
Wayne joins a solid group of receivers in this year’s game who are trying to attract the attention of NFL scouts, coaches and player personnel directors. He said he understands this is a job interview of sorts and he is treating it as such. Even with the game played in his hometown and on his home field — South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium — he recognizes it’s every man for himself this week.
Part of his preparation came prior to the start of the Jags’ season, when his coaches called him in for a heart-to-heart discussion as to his role for the 2022 season.
“Coach Wommack, Coach Applewhite and Coach Smitty got me in a corner and sat me down and told me, if you do this and this you can do everything that your friend (Tolbert) was doing,” Wayne said. “It’s real humbling to be out here doing it and being out here and experiencing it. I just want to keep take advantage of that.”
He said the competition has been strong, both from other receivers and the players in the secondary he goes against in each practice, including another South Alabama player, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., but he expected that and in fact prefers it that way.
“It’s fun playing against better guys,” he said. “You see what gets them to the level that they are at. It’s real humbling to go against them. We could have been in a lot of other (all-star) games, but being in this one, the top one, I’m grateful to be in this experience.”
Wayne said he doesn’t want to merely be satisfied with having the opportunity to take part in the Senior Bowl, he wants to use it in an effort to improve his draft stock and positioning and attract the attention of those who make draft day decisions.
When the week is complete, Wayne is slated to return to Ft. Meyers, Fla., where he will continue his training for the NFL Combine and continue to work on his game as the draft date approaches.
He said he also hopes to join the list of former South Alabama players who have made it to the NFL.
And while he is happy with the individual success he enjoyed with the Jags, he noted his pleasure with being part of South Alabama’s best-ever season as a NCAA Division 1 team this past season, noting he hopes it’s the start of a trend for the program. The Jags posted a 10-3 record in the recently completed season, earning a spot in the New Orleans Bowl.
“Our first 10-win season (as a Division 1 program), totally different than what we were used to,” Wayne said. “Changing the trajectory and really giving these guys something to look forward to going into the next season, something to build on. Just knowing that I left it in the right spot that I wanted to leave it in. That’s really what I wanted to do when I started out this season was change the aspect and the trajectory of where we were going. Hopefully they’ll keep it going next year.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
