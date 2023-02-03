Senior Bowl

He has a famous uncle who played the same position he does, but that’s not what led to South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne being invited to be in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Wayne, the nephew of former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne — who is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year — made his way to the annual all-star game based on his career at South Alabama.

This past season, he filled the void left by the departure of former Jaguars’ teammate Jalen Tolbert, who was a member of the Dallas Cowboys this year, and played a key role in the team’s big leap offensively. Wayne hauled in 58 passes for 815 yards and a team-best nine receiving touchdowns.

