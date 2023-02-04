Senior Bowl

National QB Malik Cunningham scoops up fumble and scores TD

 Mike Kittrell

There weren’t a lot of offensive fireworks at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, but the National team proved to be dominant as it claimed a 27-10 victory.

Place kickers accounted for 15 of the total points, with the National’s Chad Ryland of Maryland booting four field goals. Only two touchdowns were scored — one on a fumbled snap from center that was picked up and pushed across the goal line, and the other on a 37-yard Pick Six.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

