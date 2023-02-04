There weren’t a lot of offensive fireworks at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, but the National team proved to be dominant as it claimed a 27-10 victory.
Place kickers accounted for 15 of the total points, with the National’s Chad Ryland of Maryland booting four field goals. Only two touchdowns were scored — one on a fumbled snap from center that was picked up and pushed across the goal line, and the other on a 37-yard Pick Six.
The National team produced solid defensive play throughout the game, including an interception by former McGill-Toolen standout Jakorian Bennett of Maryland, and Ryland kept making field goals.
For his play, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was selected the game’s overall Most Valuable Player.
“We should have scored a touchdown on that first drive,” he said. “No, but it was good, going out there for my last college game, having some fun, wearing my Bulldog helmet for the last time and wrapping up a good week with the guys.”
The National team used just two quarterbacks, Haener and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham. BYU’s Jaren Hall did not take part in the game.
“It gave me more plays,” Haener said. “I wasn’t expecting it. It was a thing that Jaren decided to do; I totally get it. … I was expecting three of us to go, but we had to adjust and do some things on the fly, and we were able to do that and get the win.”
Virginia’s Anthony Johnson Jr., who had the Pick Six score, was named the American team MVP. He wore the No. 15 jersey in Saturday’s game, though he practiced in the No. 41 jersey during the week. The switch was made in honor of former Virginia teammate Devin Chandler, who was murdered along with two other Virginia players in November.
“It means a lot to me,” Johnson said of scoring the Pick Six while wearing the No. 15 jersey. “My teammate was killed in November, and this is my first time playing football since that happened. To make that play in this jersey just means so much to me. And I know it means a lot to my university and my family as well.”
As for the play itself, Johnson said, “Coach made an adjustment to cover 2 on the two-receiver side. I saw the quarterback staring down the receiver and I just fell up underneath it, caught the ball and wanted to get into the end zone as fast as I could.”
The first half featured the kickers for the most part. The National team drove 61 yards in nine plays on the game’s first offensive possession, leading to a 32-yard field goal by Maryland’s Chad Ryland. Ryland returned on the final play of the first period to kick a 37-yarder that put the National team in front 6-0.
The American team kicker, Georgia’s Jack Podlesny, got into the act with 7:10 left in the second period when he booted a 35-yard field to cut the national lead to 6-3, but the Nationals responded at the 1:54 mark of the second quarter when Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham scooped up a fumbled snap and charged ahead one yard for a touchdown. The Nationals decided to go for the two-point conversion and it was successful, Cunning ha, throwing a strike to Purdue tight end Payne Durham.
The Nationals, again on the final play of the quarter, added to its total when Ryland kicked a 41-yard field goal to push the Nationals lead to 17-3.
Ryland was back at it late in the third quarter when he booted a 41-yarder, capping an eight-play, 44-yard drive, that put the Nationals in front 20-3. Podlesny had a chance to match Ryland’s second half field goal on the final play of the third period, but his 30-yard effort sailed wide right of the mark.
Perhaps the game’s most exciting play came with 13:20 remaining when Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. stepped in front of a Cunningham pass for an interception, returning it untouched for 37 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. The extra-point kick put the score at 20-10.
The final score came with 4:08 left to play when Haener hit Michael Wilson of Stanford with a 44-yard Nationals touchdown pass. The point-after kick ended the scoring.
Haener ended the game completing 12 of 19 passes for 139 yards and a score. Wilson caught four passes for 76 yards as the National’s leading receiver while Evan Hull of Northwestern was the leading rusher with 10 carries for 74 yards.
The Americans were led by Tyson Bagent, who completed 17 of 22 passes for 138 yards and had one throw intercepted. Houston’s Clayton Tune was 9 of 12 for 70 yards and TCU’s Max Duggan was 4 of 9 for 26 yards.
South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne was the leading receiver for the American team with eight catches for 50 yards, while the leading rusher was Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez with six carries for 27 yards.
Alabama had six players take part during the week, with Auburn represented by three players. South Alabama and Troy both had two players each ion the game. As for Mobilians in the game and practices, South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne (Spanish Fort), Troy’s Carlton Martial (McGill-Toolen, he did not play in Saturday’s game) and Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett (McGill-Toolen) took part.
