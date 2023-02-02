Former Auburn All-SEC running back Ronnie Brown, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, took part Thursday night in the Senior Bowl Summit along with former Auburn greats Jason Campbell and Willie Anderson. Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played professionally for the Dolphins, Eagles, Chargers and Texans. He met with members of the media for a short Q&A session at the Saenger Theater prior to his appearance.
Q: With Jason Campbell on the Auburn radio crew along with you and Carnell Williams on the coaching staff, it’s kind of like old times, isn’t it?
A: We’re trying to recreate 2004 and see if we can rub some of that camaraderie off. Jason and I were roommates and Carnell was in the mix and he and Carlos Rogers were roommates. I think the importance, and especially at Auburn, we talk about the Auburn family, and I think that’s an example of it. Guys get the opportunity to come back and give back. It’s been important for all us as young men but also the lessons and things that we learned together. It’s been great and it’s fun seeing those guys. Looking over when Carnell was the interim coach this year, that was pretty fun, and seeing Jason, we’re both in the Atlanta area. Just being able to be a part of it and having guys that we played with and those guys come back. There was one game this season where a lot of guys came back to support Carnell and I could tell a lot of young guys, ‘That’s what it’s all about, creating those memories and being a part of that.’
Q: The year you were drafted three of the top five picks were running backs. Now you hardly ever see a running back in the first round. How much does that say about how the game has changed?
A: The game has changed a lot. And I think it’s more of a passing league. The rules have changed a lot in favor of offenses; you can’t touch guys at the line of scrimmage after five yards. The rules have made it tougher on those guys. But you see the way they are built — defensive ends and how fast those guys are, big and athletic. … The game has changed and just to see in ’05 we had myself, Cedric Benson and Carnell go in the top five. Now you kind of see that position going in the second and third rounds, with a few exceptions here and there. The game has certainly changed but I think the importance of the position is still there, especially late in the playoffs. But you have to be two dimensional as an offense and having someone who can run between the tackles and get some of those tough yards and take the pressure off those guys. … You look, as the game has progressed the teams that can mix it up a little bit and at least have an effective running game usually gives themselves an opportunity, especially if they’ve got one of these special quarterbacks.
Q: You were Nick Saban’s first draft pick (at Miami). What do you remember about that?
A: It was a blessing for me. I was telling this story earlier … I was saying being his first draft pick in the NFL, what a tremendous honor, because I have so much respect for him and obviously what he has been able to accomplish in this game of football as a head coach. But to be able to have someone who knows the game that well think so highly of you and think enough to draft you, a guy like me — I wasn’t necessarily the starter on my own team — and so to be drafted where I was, that was actually a tremendous blessing. I really appreciated that opportunity and I’ll always be grateful for that.
Q: With Coach Freeze on board now, what is your take on the Auburn program?
A: I think we’re making progress. There’s an excitement, and a lot of that is due to Carnell. You have a losing season, but the way he brought the excitement back and I think the fans’ response, even getting to hear a lot of people, even Alabama fans as well, calling us and saying they appreciate what he was doing. I think he appreciated that a lot. And just looking at that and saying, ‘OK, we’ve got something to build on,’ and there’s excitement and people coming to campus. And with Coach Freeze, offensively what he brings to the table and going out, he’s been on the recruiting trail and what he’s done in the (transfer) portal, obviously there’s some excitement. We need some guys in the trenches, offensively and defensively. Building from the inside out. I think the important thing is the feedback I’ve been getting in terms of his presence at some of the local schools and getting out and making some of those relationships. I think that’s the most important part. In this league you have to have players. If you don’t have the players it’s hard to win in this league. Look at the teams around us that are doing it well — Alabama and Georgia, it’s tough to beat those guys. Tennessee, some of the others, LSU. So to give yourself a chance you have to go out and you have to beat the pavement and try to beat people to those individuals and build those relationships.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
