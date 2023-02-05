While the Reese’s Senior Bowl game on Saturday was for the fans, if not also a fun approach to the week for the players themselves, the week of practices and meetings with NFL scouts, coaches and player personnel people served as the business portion of the week. In effect, the practices and meetings are extended job interviews for players hoping to improve their status for the upcoming NFL Draft.
What players made the biggest impact during the week of practices, perhaps improving their draft positions? We posed that question to some NFL talent evaluators and from those talks created a list of five who they judged as having solid performances through the week.
The top five players will be followed by a list of others who had good weeks as well.
Tulane RB Tyjae Spears: Special opportunity for him to be able to come here as a junior graduate. … Demonstrated strong work ethic to fulfill his academic obligations that allowed him to be here, then he took full advantage of it … He showed he can make people miss and he has a burst through the hole and he has cutback ability and he’s an instinctive runner, able to run and slide … He can find the hole and burst through it and he did a good job of catching the ball, which he wasn’t asked to do very often at Tulane. … Coming into the week a lot of people were excited to see Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, but Spears kind of stole his thunder … It will be interesting to see how he builds on this week’s showing.
Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz: Played center and had an outstanding week. … There were concerns about his overall athletic ability coming into the week but he showed he had some outstanding game in getting out in space and blocking downfield and his overall demeanor … He took on a vocal leadership and he pass protected well … An extremely intelligent guy who impressed in the interview process … Somebody who looked like a Day 1 starter more than someone who might have originally been perceived as a mid-round pick … He showcased he is a Day 1 starter at center for most NFL teams.
North Dakota St. OL Cody Mauch: I think a lot of people were anxious to see him play in a step up in competition. … He took full advantage, winning more than he lost in one-on-ones … He’s having fun out there and showed his personality, he was just being himself, and that came through … He did not back down to this level of competition. He showed his versatility. He was a left tackle at North Dakota State and he came here and played guard and played center and those were all things scouts wanted to see … He proved himself not only to be a five-position backup, but he’s somebody who could move inside and start at the NFL level … He’s scrappy and moves well, in fact he was a much more athletic mover than was originally believed.
Stanford WR Michael Wilson: Obviously a really good size at 6-2 and more than 200 pounds … Each of his seasons the past three years have been hindered by injuries, this year with a collarbone injury. All of his injuries were actual football injuries, but there is obviously a concern as to medicals going forward and his durability … This week he was fully healthy and had fresh legs and he was able to really showcase his abilities, especially his smooth acceleration, his ability to set up defenders with his route-running savvy and his pass-catching ability.
South Carolina CB Darius Rush: He had a couple of interceptions during practices and he showed a lot of patience in his coverages … He seems to understand when to undercut a receiver and when to be more patient … He showed up … He is big at 6-foot-1½ and 195 pounds. … He demonstrated good quickness and coverage skills throughout the week and did well in interviews.
Others that had a positive week of work: Mobile’s Jakorian Bennett, DB, Maryland; Rashee Rice, WR, SMU; Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern; Chris Smith, S, Georgia; Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State; Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan; O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida; Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State; Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State; Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State; Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern; Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin.
Notes: Some NFL evaluators praised Auburn LB Eku Leota for taking part in practices and playing in Saturday’s game as he was only recently cleared medically to take part following an injury … There was disappointment Mobile’s Carlton Martial of Troy was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday and wasn’t able to take part in the game because of an issue with his lower back, which prevented producing a good evaluation as to whether, at his size (5-foot-7 3/8) he can play linebacker at the pro level … There was also disappointment expressed in the large number of players that chose not to participate in the game and some that only practiced a day or two during the week.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
