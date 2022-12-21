The first day of the NCAA’s early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when players could sign grants-in-aid to continue their football careers at the college level, arrived with several athletes from the Lagniappe coverage area making their choices known and signing on the dotted line.
At least a dozen players from the area and one former prep player, took advantage of the first day athletes could sign with their college choices. Others are expected to sign either within the coming days or during the February signing period.
South Alabama signed three local players on Wednesday, selecting UMS-Wright running back-linebacker Cole Blaylock, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Cottage Hill Christian linebacker Trent Thomas.
Others who had signing ceremonies on Wednesday included Fairhope quarterback Caden Creel, who signed with Jacksonville State, Cottage Hill Christian wide receiver Kelvon McBride, who signed to play at North Carolina State, and Theodore wide receiver Kamerean Johnson, who signed to played at Vanderbilt.
Others who signed Wednesday include:
St. Paul’s DB Christopher Bracy, with UAB
Mobile Christian DB Evan Blalock, with Louisiana-Monroe
Mobile Christian DE-TE, Lagarrius Sims, with Louisiana-Monroe
Orange Beach DB-KR Chris Pearson, with Houston
Vigor DB Jermaine Holcombe, with Alcorn State
Former Vigor player Eric Thomas (Class of 2019), with Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Vigor defensive lineman Michael Towner was expected to sign on Wednesday, but has delayed his decision. Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson, a South Alabama commit, did not sign on Wednesday and is expected to delay his signing until the February signing period. Other players are also expected to delay their signings until February.
