As head coach Kane Wommack described it after the game, it appeared the South Alabama football team was suffering a hangover from last week’s season-opening loss at Tulane Saturday afternoon against Southeastern Louisiana at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The Jaguars started slowly, failing to move the ball effectively on offense for most of the first two quarters and allowing the Lions to pick up third-down conversions almost at will.
The second half was a different story as the South Alabama team many expected to see a week ago — stingy on defense, point-producing on offense — found its rhythm and fashioned a 35-17 victory.
South Alabama needed a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second period by La'Damian Webb to claim a 7-7 halftime tie. But in the second half the Jags scored three unanswered touchdowns to take firm control of the game.
Webb started things off with a 13-yard scoring run, followed by an 8-yard Kentrel Bullock touchdown run. With 14:44 to play, Caullin Lacy hauled in a short Carter Bradley pass then took it from there, slipping down the right sideline, showing patience and running behind downfield blocking, then cutting to the left and outrunning defenders for an 84-yard scoring play, the second longest scoring play in program history. That made the score 28-7 and it basically put the game away for the Jags.
“All I saw was green grass, and I was just playing football,” Lacy said of the scoring play. “Everyone thought I was jogging or stepping out of bounds, but I was just waiting on my block from DJ (Thomas-Jones), and I appreciate DJ.”
Wommack said he was pleased to see his team come together in the second half.
“Happy to get in the win column in our home opener,” Wommack said after the game. “… We did not produce nearly well enough in the first half. I thought the team seemed like we were playing hungover in terms of some of the things execution-wise, particularly in the passing game on defense. We did not produce enough offensively to sustain drives, but we have to give ourselves more than four drives in the first half if we want to score points.
"There are some things we certainly need to get cleaned up in the passing game. We’ve shown we can stop defensively. Execution in intermediate passing game is critical and then not letting people behind us, which we did two weeks in a row. Certainly, things we have to get cleaned up.”
SE Louisiana would get a 29-yard Riley Callahan field goal to make the score 28-10, but back came the Jags, with running back Marco Lee scoring on a 13-yard run in which he pinched the ball just inside the pylon on the left-hand side of the end zone to make it 35-10. The Lions added a touchdown with less than three minutes to play to account for the final score.
Webb was used on sparingly on Saturday, but when he was on the field good things happened for the Jags. He had seven carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Bullock led the running game with 14 carries for 82 yards and a score, while Lee has 11 carries for 66 yards and a TD. Lacy caught eight passes for 139 yards and Devin Voisin, who suffered an injury in the second half and didn’t return to the game, caught four passes for 70 yards. Bradley was 19 of 26 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
South Alabama, now 1-1 on the season, travels to Oklahoma State next Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against the Cowboys. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
