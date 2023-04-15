South Alabama football

South Alabama WR Shamar Sandgren

 Mike Kittrell

Using an abbreviated schedule because of the threat of inclimate weather, South Alabama’s football team closed its spring drills Saturday with the playing of its annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The expected bad weather stayed away one hour-plus event and a small crowd was on hand for the game.

Using an offense-vs.-defense format throughout the day, the offense scored just one touchdown on a 38-yard touchdown run by Bryan Hill. But in the day’s final drill, a red zone lockdown in which the offense scored seven points for a touchdown and three points for a field goal and the defense scored seven points for holding the offense scoreless, four points for a missed field goal and seven points for a missed field goal, with the first team to 18 points winning the competition, the offense claimed a 20-15 win.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

