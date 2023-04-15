Using an abbreviated schedule because of the threat of inclimate weather, South Alabama’s football team closed its spring drills Saturday with the playing of its annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The expected bad weather stayed away one hour-plus event and a small crowd was on hand for the game.
Using an offense-vs.-defense format throughout the day, the offense scored just one touchdown on a 38-yard touchdown run by Bryan Hill. But in the day’s final drill, a red zone lockdown in which the offense scored seven points for a touchdown and three points for a field goal and the defense scored seven points for holding the offense scoreless, four points for a missed field goal and seven points for a missed field goal, with the first team to 18 points winning the competition, the offense claimed a 20-15 win.
Diego Guajardo made a 37-yard field goal for a 4-3 lead for the defense on the first red zone series, but Jonathan Carter scored on a 1-yard run on the second series to put the offense in front 10-4. A fake field goal try failed on the third series, giving the defense a stop and an 11-10 lead, but the offense responded with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Webb to put the offense in front 17-11. The offense won the game on the next series with a 25-yard Guajardo field goal.
There were other competitions during the day, including a quarterback passing drill whicjh ended in a tie between Desmond Trotter and Tanner McGee. A drill in which offensive and defensive linemen fielded punts also led to a tie, with Charles Coleman and Reed Buys both successfully catching both punts they fielded.
Several players, including quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La’Damian Webb and linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, did not participate in Saturday’s spring game. Several other players who are recovering from injuries or postseason surgery, missed all of spring drills or were involved only sparingly in drills.
The Jaguars have several returning starters in all three phases of the game heading into the 2023 season.
Also, wide receiver Devin Voisin was selected to wear the Jags’ No. 5 jersey in the team’s season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Tulane. The No. 5 jersey was originally worn by Anthony Mostella in the Jags’ first-ever season of 2009. He died in a motorcycle accident the summer after the first season and then-head coach Joey Jones began the tradition of selecting a senior to wear the No. 5 jersey int her seasons that followed.
The tradition was halted by former head coach Steve Campbell (for three seasons), but returned when Kane Wommack was named head coach, but with a slight change — the jersey will be worn by a different player each game, regardless of classification.
Following the game, Wommack met with members of the media, saying he was pleased with the team’s progress this spring.
“I thought this was a really great spring,” he said. “We’ve got so many returning starters and a number of experienced guys that I thought took steps forward for all phases — offense, defense — special teams had a really great spring. Then you’ve got some younger guys that got opportunities in large part because of guys coming off season-ending surgery, particularly on defense that I thought some of those guys are really going to help us going into the 2023 season, so that’s exciting.
“We talk about just cranking the dial forward at each individual position — coach, player, support staff — and I think everybody has moved the dial forward for their respective roles. And if we take those individual performances and put that as a collection together I think we’re in a better position in 2023 going into this summer.”
Trottter passed for 93 yards, connecting on 7 of 13 passes, while freshman Gio Lopez was 7 of 12 for 68 yards. Hill rushed for 50 yards on four carries, while Carter had 11 yards on three carries and Caullin Lacy had one carry for nine yards. Devin Voisin caught three passes for 48 yards, with Shamar Sandgren catching two passes for 33 yards, Jamaal Pritchett catching two passes for 25 yards, Carter catching two passes for 22 yards and Lacy hauling in one pass for 6 yards.
On defense, Brock Higdon had two sacks and Nick Curtis and Jamall Hickbottom had one sack each. Khalil Jacobs and Reggie Neely had a pass breakup each.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.