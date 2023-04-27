South Alabama is coming off its best-ever season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, having posted a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 Sun Belt Conference mark a year ago. With more than 20 starters returning (including special teams and players back from injury), expectations are high for the Jaguars in 2023.
Brandon Marcello is among those who believe this should be another big year for the Jaguars.
Marcello, national college football reporter for 247Sports, released his college football post-spring practice Top 30 national rankings this week and he has South Alabama ranked No. 29 in the country. The Jags are the only Sun Belt Conference team in Marcello’s rankings.
The highest-ranked team from a non-Power 5 conference is Tulane at No. 19, a team that beat USC in the Cotton Bowl last year, 46-45. South Alabama travels to Tulane to open the season on Sept. 2. All other teams in Marcello’s rankings are from Power 5 conferences.
In his evaluation of South Alabama, Marcello wrote, “All but three starters return from a 10-win team that pushed UCLA to the brink on the road and was a contender in the Sun Belt last season. The Jags might have the conference’s best offense in 2023 with quarterback Carter Bradley and a load of weapons returning. Even more confidence in the Jags jumping into Sun Belt contention is the sudden growth of the defensive line. USA opens the season against defending AAC champion Tulane in an underrated Week 1 showdown.
“What we learned in the spring: South Alabama biggest question is at cornerback, where returning starter Marquise Robinson must bring along some new faces.”
Georgia is No. 1 in the rankings, with Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and LSU rounding out the top five. Alabama is ranked No. 6, followed by USC, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington. The rest of the Top 30 includes No. 11 Clemson, followed in order by Notre Dame, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Oregon, TCU, Oregon State, Tulane, Kansas State, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, UCLA, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, South Alabama and Louisville.
The SEC has eight of its 14 teams included in the rankings, including three in the Top 10 and of course No. 1-ranked Georgia.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
