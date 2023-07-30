Prep football

South Alabama’s football program picked up its 11th verbal commitment for the Class of 2024 recruiting class on Sunday when James Clemens High School defensive end Nathan Jennings announced on his decision on social media.

Jennings’ announcement was greeted on social media by current South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, who graduated from James Clemens early last year and enrolled at South Alabama in January. Lopez participated in spring practice with the Jaguars and will join the team when preseason practice begins on Friday.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

