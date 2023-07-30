South Alabama’s football program picked up its 11th verbal commitment for the Class of 2024 recruiting class on Sunday when James Clemens High School defensive end Nathan Jennings announced on his decision on social media.
Jennings’ announcement was greeted on social media by current South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, who graduated from James Clemens early last year and enrolled at South Alabama in January. Lopez participated in spring practice with the Jaguars and will join the team when preseason practice begins on Friday.
“Yessir family! Back together soon,” Lopez wrote on his Twitter account in response to Jennings’ post in which Jennings claimed he was “110 percent committed.”
Jennings, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, had trimmed his college choices to five schools prior to making his announcement on Sunday, four of those schools being members of the Sun Belt Conference. The three other Sun Belt school on Jennings’ finalists list were Troy, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State. Kennesaw State is the remaining school on Jennings’ top five list.
As the 11th Class of 2024 commitment for South Alabama, Jennings joins a group that includes four players from the Lagniappe coverage area — Mary G. Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins, Theodore defensive tackle (who played at Blount last season) Kevin Norwood, St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale and Foley offensive lineman Logan Joellenbeck.
WRIGHT PICKS LOUISIANA: Recently, B.C. Rain defensive tackle Ashton Wright announced on his social media page he has given his verbal commitment Sun Belt Conference member Louisiana. Wright, 6-4, 275, chose the Ragin’ Cajuns over UAB and another Sun Belt school, Georgia Southern, among other offers.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.