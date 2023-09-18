South Alabama football

South Alabama RB La'Damian Webb scores TD against Oklahoma State

South Alabama’s 33-7 victory at Oklahoma State last Saturday is considered by many who follow the program as the Jaguars’ biggest win ever. On Monday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) agreed it was a big victory, selecting the Jags as the Cheez-It National Team of the Week.

The Jags dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, collecting just their second-ever win over a team from a Power 5 conference. The previous such win came in a 2016 season-opening 21-20 win at Mississippi State.

