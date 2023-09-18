South Alabama’s 33-7 victory at Oklahoma State last Saturday is considered by many who follow the program as the Jaguars’ biggest win ever. On Monday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) agreed it was a big victory, selecting the Jags as the Cheez-It National Team of the Week.
The Jags dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, collecting just their second-ever win over a team from a Power 5 conference. The previous such win came in a 2016 season-opening 21-20 win at Mississippi State.
South Alabama controlled every aspect of Saturday's matchup, imposing its will on the Cowboys all night. The Jags owned a 395-208 advantage in total yards, including 243 yards on the ground while only allowing OSU 94 total rushing yards. USA also won the battle through the air, outpassing the Pokes 152-114. Oklahoma State could only manage 3.2 yards per play for the game while South Alabama nearly doubled that total with 6.3 yards per snap.
This marks the second time South Alabama has been named Cheez-It National Team of the Week. The Jags also earned the honor in September of 2020 when they went into Hattiesburg and knocked off Southern Miss, 32-21.
The other National Team of the Week nominees for the weekend of Sept. 16 were Florida, Missouri and Miami of Ohio. Florida knocked off No. 11-ranked Tennessee 29-16 for their 10th straight home win in the series. Missouri used an SEC-record 61-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis for a come-from-behind win against No. 15-ranked Kansas State. Miami of Ohio beat Cincinnati 31-24 in overtime to win the annual Battle Bell for the first time since 2005.
South Alabama, now 2-1 on the season, plays Central Michigan at home at Hancock Whitney Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Jags’ final non-conference game of the season.
Also announced on Monday, the Jags' first Sun Belt Conference game of the season, Sept. 30 at James Madison, willow be televised on ESPNU with an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff.
