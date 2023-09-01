The St. Paul’s Saints have given up a total of 13 points in rivalry wins over UMS-Wright and McGill-Toolen to open the season.
Saturday’s 14-6 victory over the Yellow Jackets at E.E. Delaney Stadium improved the Saints’ record to 2-0 and dropped their points allowed average to 6.5 per game. Next on the schedule are the Saraland Spartans, the defending Class 6A state championship who are averaging more than 42 points per game this season.
St. Paul’s held McGill-Toolen to 3.8 yards per play and did not allow a gain of more than 18 yards on any play.
“That was about the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen,” said St. Paul’s coach Ham Barnett, a graduate of McGill-Toolen. “But I was proud we found a way to win.”
The Saints scored one touchdown on offense and one on special teams. Both were delivered by sophomore Anthony Frazier. First, he scored on a 14-yard run to put the Saints on top 7-3 early in the second quarter. Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, he blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown after the snap had sailed over the punter’s head.
Frazier finished the game with 97 rushing yards on 27 carries. He also caught one pass for five yards, giving him 102 total yards.
McGill-Toolen got a 45-yard field goal from Henry Green in the first quarter, then a 38-yarder in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets will take the next week off before facing Robertsdale next week.
