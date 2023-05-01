Former St. Paul’s All-State offensive lineman Lucas Taylor, in effect, borrowed a line from the movie “The Wizard of Oz” on Monday in explaining why he is signing with South Alabama’s football program.
“There’s no place like home,” should be stitched above his new Jaguars’ locker.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, originally committed to LSU when he was being recruited out of high school, then flipped his commitment to Mississippi State, where he spent a redshirt season last fall.
When then-head coach Mike Leach passed away suddenly, the pull to return to Mobile, to return home to play football, grew too strong to ignore. He entered the transfer portal recently, but there was no doubt where he wanted to play.
On Monday, Taylor announced his intention to enroll at South Alabama and take part in summer workouts with the Jags. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I’m very, very, very happy to be coming back to Mobile,” Taylor said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “It’s definitely a place I’ve missed.”
In high school, Taylor played tackle on the offensive line. However, he is expected to play either guard or center, perhaps both, with the Jags.
“The program is great,” Taylor said. “I love the coaching staff. Of course, it’s in Mobile, a place I’m very familiar with, right down the road from where I went to high school. Whenever I entered the portal, the only texts and calls I returned were from South. I had no interest in going anywhere else.”
At South Alabama, Taylor joins a rapidly improving offensive line corps that will feature four returning starters this season — Reggie Smith, Dontae Lucas, Josh McCulloch and Adrein Strickland — as well as added depth from other transfer portal players, including Reed Buys, who was also at Mississippi State last season. The list also includes South Carolina transfer Jordan Davis.
Taylor becomes the first player to join the Jags’ roster from the transfer portal since the end of spring practice, when head coach Kane Wommack said he and the coaching staff will likely add as many as eight other players to the team via the portal.
“The offensive line has definitely grown the past couple of years,” Taylor said of the Jags’ OL group. “There’s definitely a real sense of competition at South Alabama in that room. I’m just ready to participate in that.”
The redshirt season he spent at Mississippi State was beneficial, Taylor said.
“My one year at State let me get adjusted to the speed of college football,” he said. “The speed of the game is a helluva lot faster than in high school. My football IQ has gotten a lot better in terms of recognizing fronts and just learning how the game works. And I definitely learned how to pass block at Mississippi State.”
South Alabama is coming off a 10-3 season and an appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. It was the best season in program history since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Expectations for the Jags are high. They were recently picked No. 29 in a preseason Top 30 poll by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Only two teams from non-Power 5 conferences were ranked by Marcello, who had Tulane at No. 19.
South Alabama will open the season at Tulane on Sept. 2 in New Orleans.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
