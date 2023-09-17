South Alabama football

South Alabama RB La'Damian Webb scores a touchdown against OSU

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

There was a hint of what this year’s South Alabama football team could be in the final two periods of last week’s home win over Southeastern Louisiana. The previous six quarters of the season had not transpired as expected, especially in a season-opening loss at Tulane.

Saturday night at Oklahoma State, the Jaguars played to expectations — and played the Cowboys off their feet (boots?) in collecting a 33-7 victory in which South Alabama dominated the game from start to finish in all phases of the game. The 7.5-point underdog Jags scored quickly, didn’t allow an Oklahoma State score until early in the fourth period, and kept the sellout crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium quiet throughout the game except when they were booing the play of their Cowboys, which occurred on more than one occasion.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.