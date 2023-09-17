There was a hint of what this year’s South Alabama football team could be in the final two periods of last week’s home win over Southeastern Louisiana. The previous six quarters of the season had not transpired as expected, especially in a season-opening loss at Tulane.
Saturday night at Oklahoma State, the Jaguars played to expectations — and played the Cowboys off their feet (boots?) in collecting a 33-7 victory in which South Alabama dominated the game from start to finish in all phases of the game. The 7.5-point underdog Jags scored quickly, didn’t allow an Oklahoma State score until early in the fourth period, and kept the sellout crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium quiet throughout the game except when they were booing the play of their Cowboys, which occurred on more than one occasion.
"I thought our guys are starting to play to the level we're capable of,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said afterward "We really haven't played well the first two weeks, particularly in the first half. We were able to establish the run early, which gave us some one-on-one shots. We liked some matchups against a couple of their DBs, and we were able to get those matchups early. I think the nice thing is we knew we were very capable of coming in here and executing at a high level and physically putting a team away."
The Jags certainly accomplished that task in getting only the program’s second win over a team from a Power 5 conference. The first came in 2016 in a 21-20 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. The win over Oklahoma State, a team known for its quick-strike ability on offense, is the more impressive of the two, based on South Alabama’s dominance throughout the game.
“This is a very good football program,” Wommack said of Oklahoma State, “but I think (the win) speaks to what South Alabama is capable of.”
The Jags started by stopping OSU on its first offensive possession then driving the football downfield on offense, settling for a 39-yard Diego Guajardo field goal. At the 1:01 mark of the first period, Caullin Lacy hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass from quarterback Carter Bradley and the Jags led 10-0. More defensive stopes and long possessions by the Jags on offense led to a La’Damian Webb 17-yard scoring run 16 seconds into the second period following a Marquise Robinson interception. The point-after attempt was mishandled, leaving South Alabama ahead 16-0. It appeared that would be the halftime score until Bradley and Lacy hooked up again, this time on a 57-yard scoring play that put the Jags in front 23-0.
The second half found no scoring in the third quarter and OSU getting its lone touchdown at the 12:14 mark of the fourth period. Back came the Jags, who got a 42-yard Guajardo field goal at the 9:04 mark following Travis Drosos’ recovery of a fumble punt by OSU. Two minutes after Guajardo’s field goal, the Jags got a 65-yard touchdown run from Webb who burst up the middle and simply outran the OSU defenders to the end zone.
“I just know I’ve been working my tail off to get back where I am now, so I’m just happy and thanking God for putting me in this opportunity.” Webb, who rushed 18 times for 151 yards and two scores, said after the game. It was the first time this season he played from start to finish, with backup help from Kentrel Bullock (18 carries, 71 yards) and Marco Lee (six carries, 30 yards).
The South Alabama defense refused to allow the Cowboys’ three-quarterback system to get on track, stuffing the OSU running game — South Alabama had more rushing yards (243) than OSU had total yards (208) — and refusing to give up explosive plays, which had been an issue the first two games of the year.
“We had this one circled from the get-go; we knew it was going to be special,” said Oklahoma native Trey Kiser, a linebacker for the Jags who produced five tackles and a quarterback hurry in the game. “We just came in, did what we knew we could do, showed up and executed one play at a time, one drive at a time, one series at a time and we just stuffed them every single time.”
Linebacker James Miller had seven total tackles, end Brock Higdon had four tackles that included a pair of sacks and a quarterback hurry, with defensive back Jaden Voisin collecting six tackles and lineman Jamie Sheriff adding two quarterback hurries and one sack.
The Jags are at home this Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium to face Central Michigan at 4 p.m.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.